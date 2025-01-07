To The Members of Sri Chakra Cement Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

We have audited the financial statements of M/s Sri Chakra Cement Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of Cash Flows for the year then, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013("Act") in the manner so required (and give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Loss, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended as on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter: We draw attention to the financial results which describes that based on the current indications of future economic conditions, the company expects to recover the carrying amount of all its assets and revenue recognised. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of matter

Reference is invited to Note No.14(1) and note No.22 regarding companys inability to identify and disclose MSME creditors and non-provision of penal interest on delayed payments if any. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter

Key Audit Matters

There are no reportable key audit matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon.

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, A Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the IND-AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements, that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), Cash Flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind- AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2016, as amended from time to time, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design ,implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act,2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that my cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that my reasonably be though to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonable be expected to out weight the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and regulatory Requirements.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The IND-AS Financial Statements (including other comprehensive income), Cash Flows Statement, statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid IND-AS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A" Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting:

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act: and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – refer Note 21 to the financial statements;

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘intermediaries, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

v. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or investing other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used on accounting softwar4e for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operate4d throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not came across any instance of audit trail feature being tampere3d with (additionally the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention).

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the IND-AS Financial Statements of Sri Chakra Cement Limited. Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub – section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sri Chakra Cement Limited ("the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the IND-AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls.

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility.

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such control operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the IND-AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of IND-AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of IND-AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the IND-AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting.

Because of the inherent limitations of financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India."

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Sri Chakra Cement Limited, on the IND-AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the IND-AS Financial Statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The company does not own intangible assets. Therefore maintenance of proper records for the same does not arise.

(b) These property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company. Land Measuring 52.35 acres situated at petasanigandla/Karempudi village has been taken possession by the company during the year. The formalities for registration are pending as at the end of the year.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed except as mentioned below. Based on the information and explanations given to us discrepancy of more than 10% in the quantity of clinker was noticed between the book records and the quantity arrived at on physical verification carried out by the management at the year end due to the revision of effective conversion factor to 1.516 as against the factor of 1.56 adopted based on earlier drop tests. The discrepancy was properly dealt with in the books.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year.

(iii) The Company during the year had not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Therefore 3(iii) (a)(A) & (B), 3(iii)(b), (c),(d),(e), (f) are not applicable.

(iv) Paragraph 3(iv) is not applicable.

(v) The Company had not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits.

(vi) Maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act and such accounts and records have been made and maintained.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

(b) Statutory dues referred to in sub-section (a) which have not been deposited on account of dispute are NIL

(viii) There are no transactions not recorded in the books of account.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company was not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not borrowed any term loans.

(d) No funds were raised on short term basis.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) No moneys were raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures fully, partially or optionally convertible during the year.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year. Therefore (b) is not applicable.

(b) No whistle blower complaints were received during the year of the company.

(xii) (a) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore (b) & (c) are not applicable.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the internal auditors were considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore (b), (c) and (d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and the our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions though we have noticed a shortfall of current assets vis-?-vis current liabilities, we have obtained information from the management that as the plant was running up to 90% of its capacity during the year nothing else has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the Audit Report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due with in a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) (a) There were no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in schedule VI to the Companies Act.

(b) Not applicable.

(xxi) The Company does not come under the requirement of preparing consolidated financial statements.