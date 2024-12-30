SectorCement
Open₹3.63
Prev. Close₹3.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.63
Day's Low₹3.63
52 Week's High₹3.63
52 Week's Low₹3
Book Value₹22.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.43
47.19
55.42
46.96
Net Worth
45.43
56.19
64.42
55.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
187.54
140.89
188.2
185
yoy growth (%)
33.1
-25.13
1.72
9.3
Raw materials
-42.24
-35.09
-43.44
-46.74
As % of sales
22.52
24.91
23.08
25.26
Employee costs
-15.43
-15.81
-15.61
-15.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8.98
-13.46
-5.6
0.21
Depreciation
-9.66
-7.59
-6.82
-6.85
Tax paid
0.63
1.69
0.01
-0.1
Working capital
22.9
-17.51
-9.98
-8.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.1
-25.13
1.72
9.3
Op profit growth
-394.31
-1,051.16
-74.21
-78.48
EBIT growth
-351.99
1,802.99
-108.64
-52.9
Net profit growth
-181.72
110.64
-4,758.33
-97.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,790.95
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.4
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,110.1
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,730.7
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
K Vijay Kumar
Non Executive Director
K V Nagalalitha
Independent Director
P Ramamoorthy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P Rajendra babu
Whole-time Director
K Sriram.
Independent Director
Vijayulu Reddy Kaliki
Independent Director
Nemani Gopal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sri Chakra Cement Ltd
Summary
Sri Chakra Cement Ltd. was incorporated in March 10, 1981. The Company is a manufacturer of OPC 53/43 and PPC Grade Cement and captive solar power generation.During the year 2016, the Company has initiated for setting up of 5 MW captive solar power plant at SriKalahasthi, Chittoor District of AndhraPradesh to be completed in a phased manner over an extent of 30 acres. In the first phase, 2 MW capacity solar plant is being executed at anestimated cost of Rs. 12 crores and the same is expected to be commissioned soon.
Read More
The Sri Chakra Cement Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri Chakra Cement Ltd is ₹3.27 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sri Chakra Cement Ltd is 0 and 0.16 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri Chakra Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri Chakra Cement Ltd is ₹3 and ₹3.63 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sri Chakra Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
