Sri Chakra Cement Ltd Share Price

3.63
(4.91%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.63
  • Day's High3.63
  • 52 Wk High3.63
  • Prev. Close3.46
  • Day's Low3.63
  • 52 Wk Low 3
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

3.63

Prev. Close

3.46

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.63

Day's Low

3.63

52 Week's High

3.63

52 Week's Low

3

Book Value

22.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.61%

Non-Promoter- 1.40%

Institutions: 1.40%

Non-Institutions: 46.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.43

47.19

55.42

46.96

Net Worth

45.43

56.19

64.42

55.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

187.54

140.89

188.2

185

yoy growth (%)

33.1

-25.13

1.72

9.3

Raw materials

-42.24

-35.09

-43.44

-46.74

As % of sales

22.52

24.91

23.08

25.26

Employee costs

-15.43

-15.81

-15.61

-15.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8.98

-13.46

-5.6

0.21

Depreciation

-9.66

-7.59

-6.82

-6.85

Tax paid

0.63

1.69

0.01

-0.1

Working capital

22.9

-17.51

-9.98

-8.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.1

-25.13

1.72

9.3

Op profit growth

-394.31

-1,051.16

-74.21

-78.48

EBIT growth

-351.99

1,802.99

-108.64

-52.9

Net profit growth

-181.72

110.64

-4,758.33

-97.3

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,790.95

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.4

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,110.1

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,730.7

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sri Chakra Cement Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

K Vijay Kumar

Non Executive Director

K V Nagalalitha

Independent Director

P Ramamoorthy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P Rajendra babu

Whole-time Director

K Sriram.

Independent Director

Vijayulu Reddy Kaliki

Independent Director

Nemani Gopal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sri Chakra Cement Ltd

Summary

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd. was incorporated in March 10, 1981. The Company is a manufacturer of OPC 53/43 and PPC Grade Cement and captive solar power generation.During the year 2016, the Company has initiated for setting up of 5 MW captive solar power plant at SriKalahasthi, Chittoor District of AndhraPradesh to be completed in a phased manner over an extent of 30 acres. In the first phase, 2 MW capacity solar plant is being executed at anestimated cost of Rs. 12 crores and the same is expected to be commissioned soon.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sri Chakra Cement Ltd share price today?

The Sri Chakra Cement Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Chakra Cement Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri Chakra Cement Ltd is ₹3.27 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sri Chakra Cement Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sri Chakra Cement Ltd is 0 and 0.16 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sri Chakra Cement Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri Chakra Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri Chakra Cement Ltd is ₹3 and ₹3.63 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sri Chakra Cement Ltd?

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sri Chakra Cement Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sri Chakra Cement Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.61 %
Institutions - 1.40 %
Public - 46.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Chakra Cement Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

