Sri Chakra Cement Ltd Summary

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd. was incorporated in March 10, 1981. The Company is a manufacturer of OPC 53/43 and PPC Grade Cement and captive solar power generation.During the year 2016, the Company has initiated for setting up of 5 MW captive solar power plant at SriKalahasthi, Chittoor District of AndhraPradesh to be completed in a phased manner over an extent of 30 acres. In the first phase, 2 MW capacity solar plant is being executed at anestimated cost of Rs. 12 crores and the same is expected to be commissioned soon.