Sri Chakra Cement Ltd. was incorporated in March 10, 1981. The Company is a manufacturer of OPC 53/43 and PPC Grade Cement and captive solar power generation.During the year 2016, the Company has initiated for setting up of 5 MW captive solar power plant at SriKalahasthi, Chittoor District of AndhraPradesh to be completed in a phased manner over an extent of 30 acres. In the first phase, 2 MW capacity solar plant is being executed at anestimated cost of Rs. 12 crores and the same is expected to be commissioned soon.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.