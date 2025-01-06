Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
187.54
140.89
188.2
185
yoy growth (%)
33.1
-25.13
1.72
9.3
Raw materials
-42.24
-35.09
-43.44
-46.74
As % of sales
22.52
24.91
23.08
25.26
Employee costs
-15.43
-15.81
-15.61
-15.34
As % of sales
8.23
11.22
8.29
8.29
Other costs
-111.39
-96.25
-128.49
-120.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
59.39
68.31
68.27
65.05
Operating profit
18.47
-6.27
0.65
2.55
OPM
9.85
-4.45
0.35
1.38
Depreciation
-9.66
-7.59
-6.82
-6.85
Interest expense
-7.79
-6.8
-5.25
-3.83
Other income
7.97
7.2
5.81
8.34
Profit before tax
8.98
-13.46
-5.6
0.21
Taxes
0.63
1.69
0.01
-0.1
Tax rate
7.08
-12.55
-0.17
-45.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.62
-11.77
-5.59
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.62
-11.77
-5.59
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-181.72
110.64
-4,758.33
-97.3
NPM
5.13
-8.35
-2.97
0.06
