iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.81
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Chakra Cement Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

187.54

140.89

188.2

185

yoy growth (%)

33.1

-25.13

1.72

9.3

Raw materials

-42.24

-35.09

-43.44

-46.74

As % of sales

22.52

24.91

23.08

25.26

Employee costs

-15.43

-15.81

-15.61

-15.34

As % of sales

8.23

11.22

8.29

8.29

Other costs

-111.39

-96.25

-128.49

-120.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

59.39

68.31

68.27

65.05

Operating profit

18.47

-6.27

0.65

2.55

OPM

9.85

-4.45

0.35

1.38

Depreciation

-9.66

-7.59

-6.82

-6.85

Interest expense

-7.79

-6.8

-5.25

-3.83

Other income

7.97

7.2

5.81

8.34

Profit before tax

8.98

-13.46

-5.6

0.21

Taxes

0.63

1.69

0.01

-0.1

Tax rate

7.08

-12.55

-0.17

-45.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.62

-11.77

-5.59

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.62

-11.77

-5.59

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-181.72

110.64

-4,758.33

-97.3

NPM

5.13

-8.35

-2.97

0.06

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Chakra Cement Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.