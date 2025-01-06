Sri Chakra Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8.98
-13.46
-5.6
0.21
Depreciation
-9.66
-7.59
-6.82
-6.85
Tax paid
0.63
1.69
0.01
-0.1
Working capital
22.9
-17.51
-9.98
-8.47
Other operating items
Operating
22.85
-36.87
-22.39
-15.2
Capital expenditure
17.09
8.92
2.58
20.81
Free cash flow
39.94
-27.94
-19.81
5.6
Equity raised
74.71
98.36
109.67
97.91
Investing
0
0
0.11
-12.96
Financing
117.13
101.63
83.93
64.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
231.79
172.04
173.9
154.97
