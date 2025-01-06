iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Chakra Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.81
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Chakra Cement Ltd

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8.98

-13.46

-5.6

0.21

Depreciation

-9.66

-7.59

-6.82

-6.85

Tax paid

0.63

1.69

0.01

-0.1

Working capital

22.9

-17.51

-9.98

-8.47

Other operating items

Operating

22.85

-36.87

-22.39

-15.2

Capital expenditure

17.09

8.92

2.58

20.81

Free cash flow

39.94

-27.94

-19.81

5.6

Equity raised

74.71

98.36

109.67

97.91

Investing

0

0

0.11

-12.96

Financing

117.13

101.63

83.93

64.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

231.79

172.04

173.9

154.97

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Chakra Cement Ltd

