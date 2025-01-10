Sri Chakra Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.43
47.19
55.42
46.96
Net Worth
45.43
56.19
64.42
55.96
Minority Interest
Debt
59.06
97.11
70.35
62.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.71
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
105.2
153.3
134.77
118.37
Fixed Assets
96.48
97.39
79.27
83.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.13
2.13
2.13
2.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.93
3.9
3.73
2.06
Networking Capital
0
47.43
41.35
20.55
Inventories
31.32
26.64
14.69
13.55
Inventory Days
26.37
Sundry Debtors
8.63
10.6
7.32
5.63
Debtor Days
10.95
Other Current Assets
22.91
72.32
80.77
76.67
Sundry Creditors
-37.64
-35.29
-6.21
-7.35
Creditor Days
14.3
Other Current Liabilities
-25.21
-26.84
-55.22
-67.95
Cash
2.65
2.46
8.29
9.93
Total Assets
105.2
153.31
134.77
118.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.