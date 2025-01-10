iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Chakra Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

4.8
(20.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.43

47.19

55.42

46.96

Net Worth

45.43

56.19

64.42

55.96

Minority Interest

Debt

59.06

97.11

70.35

62.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.71

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

105.2

153.3

134.77

118.37

Fixed Assets

96.48

97.39

79.27

83.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.13

2.13

2.13

2.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.93

3.9

3.73

2.06

Networking Capital

0

47.43

41.35

20.55

Inventories

31.32

26.64

14.69

13.55

Inventory Days

26.37

Sundry Debtors

8.63

10.6

7.32

5.63

Debtor Days

10.95

Other Current Assets

22.91

72.32

80.77

76.67

Sundry Creditors

-37.64

-35.29

-6.21

-7.35

Creditor Days

14.3

Other Current Liabilities

-25.21

-26.84

-55.22

-67.95

Cash

2.65

2.46

8.29

9.93

Total Assets

105.2

153.31

134.77

118.36

