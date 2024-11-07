|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Sri Chakra Cement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7th November 2024 to consider quarterly unaudited financials results for quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 Results-Financial Results for quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 Change of Internal Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Sri Chakra Cement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve taking note of the resignation tendered by Statutory Auditors and appointment of new statutory auditors to fill the casual vacancy at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and approval of notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting thereto (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Sri Chakra Cement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve taking note of the resignation tendered by Statutory Auditors and appointment of new statutory auditors to fill the casual vacancy at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and approval of notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting thereto Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|Sri Chakra Cement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 29th July, 2024 inter-alia for approval Of Un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Sri Chakra Cement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly and yearly audited financial results and Board Report for the FY 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Rectified disclosure under Regulation 33 for Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|26 Jan 2024
|Sri Chakra Cement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 5th February 2023 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)
