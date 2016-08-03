The Members of

The Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Limited Tirunelveli

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of The Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2016 and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

1. In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2016

2. In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

3. In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date

Emphasis of Matter:

a. We draw attention to Note No.8, to the financial statements, which describers the uncertainty related to the outcome of the suits filed by the company.

b. We draw attention to Note No.4.a. to the financial statements, which deals with non provisioning of Gratuity in compliance with AS15 issued by ICAI.

c. Also, we draw attention to Note 20 to the financial statements, which indicate that the company has accumulated losses and substantial erosion of Net Worth, in addition to suffered with cash losses in the current and previous years. These conditions along with other matters set forth in Note 20, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern. However, the financial statements of the company have been prepared on a going concern basis for the reasons stated in the said note. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of The Companies Act 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer to Note 8 to the financial statements

ii) The company does not have any long-term contracts, requiring a provision for material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

For M/s.Krishnan and Raman Chartered Accountants -FRN 01515S Place : Tirunelveli (sd) K.V.RAMAN Date : 03/08/2016 M.No.009790

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OF THE SRI GANAPATHY MILLS COMPANY LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of The Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Limited, as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company.

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For M/s.Krishnan and Raman Chartered Accountants - FRN 01515S Place : Tirunelveli (sd) K.V.RAMAN Date : 03/08/2016 M.No.009790

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO

THE MEMBERS OF THE SRI GANAPATHY MILLS COMPANY LIMITED ON THE

ACCOUNTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31STMARCH 2016

In terms of Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order 2016, issued by Central Government of India, in terms of Section 143(11) of The Companies Act, 2013, we further report, on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said Order, that: -

(i) In respect of FIXED ASSETS

a.The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b.As explained to us, all fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancy was noticed on such physical verification.

c.According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(ii) In respect of INVENTORIES

a.As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material. The discrepancies have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(iii) LOANS TO PARTIES LISTED U/S 189 OF THE ACT

a.As explained to us, the company had not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

(iv) COMPLIANCE WITH SECTIONS 185 & 186 OF THE ACT

a.In connection with matters specified u/s 185 of the act, the Company has not advanced any loans, directly or indirectly, to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the directors are interested, or has given any guarantee or provided security in connection with any loan taken by any other person.

b.The company has not made any investments in any other companies within the meaning of section 186(1) of the act.

c.In connection with matters specified under section 186(2) of the act, the company has not advanced any loans, directly or indirectly, to any person or body corporate, or has given any guarantee or provided security in connection with any loan taken by any other body corporate or any other person or acquired any securities of companies in excess of limits stipulated

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

(vi) It has been explained to us that the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed under section 148(1) of the Act.

(vii) In respect of STATUTORY DUES

a.According to the records maintained by the company and the information and explanations given to us, the company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess.

b.According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, Service Tax, sales tax, custom duty, excise duty and Cess were in arrears, as at 31-Mar-2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c.According to the records of the company and the information and explanations given to us, the disputed statutory dues, pertaining to earlier years aggregating to Rs. 52.36 lakhs on account of matters pending before appropriate authorities is as under and for which no provision had been made in the accounts.

Nature of Due Forum where pending Rs. in lakhs Tamil Nadu General Sales Tax Act, 1956 Appellate Tribunal, Madurai 4.68 Tamil Nadu General Sales Tax Act, 1956 High Court, Chennai 4.34 Tamil Nadu General Sales Tax Act, 1956 Taxation Special Tribunal, Chennai 2.90 Employees Provident Fund Miscellaneous Act, 1958 High Court, Chennai 28.54 Employees State Insurance Act, 1974 Labour Court 11.90

(viii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion, the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or bank. The detail of period and the amount of default as ascertained by the management is as follows

Name of Bank Principal Amount Interest Accrued and Due Period to which it relates The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd 5,00,000.00 1,54,989.01 March 2016 The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd 3,33,333.33 64,740.00 March 2016

(ix) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) and term loans.

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit that causes the financial statements to be materially misstated.

(xi) The Managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence the provision of section 406(1) of the act does not apply to the company.

(xiii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, All transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors, during the year.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.