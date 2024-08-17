Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹3.08
Prev. Close₹3.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.08
Day's Low₹3.08
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
6.67
6.67
6.67
6.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.31
1.29
7.33
10.3
Net Worth
8.98
7.96
14
16.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
2.09
11.77
17.07
19.89
yoy growth (%)
-82.21
-31.04
-14.17
-8.11
Raw materials
-1.87
-9.7
-11.93
-12.05
As % of sales
89.74
82.41
69.87
60.57
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.77
-1.17
-1.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.21
-4.88
-2.97
-0.47
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.92
-1.56
-1.7
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.35
-2.01
0
0.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-82.21
-31.04
-14.17
-8.11
Op profit growth
30.96
371.9
-166.98
-152.37
EBIT growth
-141
136.93
-233.14
-142.26
Net profit growth
-104.48
64.57
529.73
-86.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
NIRANJANI KOUSIGAN
Director
SUBRAMANIAN KANTHIMATHINATHAN
Managing Director
RAJENTHIRAN
Whole-time Director
RAJENTHIRAN KARTHIKEYAN
Additional Director
ANAND SAMUEL
Additional Director
EBENEZER GABRIELJESUDASON
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd
Summary
The Sri Ganapathy Mills Company (SGMCL) was incorporated in 1946. The main promoters of SGMCL were S S Arunachalam Pillai, S S Alwarappa Pillai and C Somasundaram Pillai. The company was later taken over by in 1976 by managing director K Venkadasamy. Other group firms are Subburaj Cotton Mills and Subburaj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd. The company came out with a Rs 7.80-cr public issue in Jan.95; to part-finance the expansion, to finance the installation of windmills to co-generate power for captive consumption, etc, all at a project cost of Rs 15.15 cr.SGMCL manufactures cotton yarn of counts varying from 6s to 80s. The companys main clients are Ankut Enterprises, Gayathri Textiles, Santhi Traders, etc. SGMCL plans to install a chute feed system and modern draw frames in its A unit as a part of its modernisation programme. It installed two auto coners to improve the quality of the final yarn produced. Six combers and one lap former will also be installed in the existing units. The company exports cotton yarn to Sri Lanka, Korea, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Singapore, Israel, Philliphines & U.K.
Read More
