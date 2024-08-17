iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd Share Price

3.08
(-4.94%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

3.08

Prev. Close

3.24

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.08

Day's Low

3.08

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:05 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Sep-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.18%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

6.67

6.67

6.67

6.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.31

1.29

7.33

10.3

Net Worth

8.98

7.96

14

16.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

2.09

11.77

17.07

19.89

yoy growth (%)

-82.21

-31.04

-14.17

-8.11

Raw materials

-1.87

-9.7

-11.93

-12.05

As % of sales

89.74

82.41

69.87

60.57

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.77

-1.17

-1.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.21

-4.88

-2.97

-0.47

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.92

-1.56

-1.7

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.35

-2.01

0

0.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-82.21

-31.04

-14.17

-8.11

Op profit growth

30.96

371.9

-166.98

-152.37

EBIT growth

-141

136.93

-233.14

-142.26

Net profit growth

-104.48

64.57

529.73

-86.78

No Record Found

Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

NIRANJANI KOUSIGAN

Director

SUBRAMANIAN KANTHIMATHINATHAN

Managing Director

RAJENTHIRAN

Whole-time Director

RAJENTHIRAN KARTHIKEYAN

Additional Director

ANAND SAMUEL

Additional Director

EBENEZER GABRIELJESUDASON

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd

Summary

The Sri Ganapathy Mills Company (SGMCL) was incorporated in 1946. The main promoters of SGMCL were S S Arunachalam Pillai, S S Alwarappa Pillai and C Somasundaram Pillai. The company was later taken over by in 1976 by managing director K Venkadasamy. Other group firms are Subburaj Cotton Mills and Subburaj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd. The company came out with a Rs 7.80-cr public issue in Jan.95; to part-finance the expansion, to finance the installation of windmills to co-generate power for captive consumption, etc, all at a project cost of Rs 15.15 cr.SGMCL manufactures cotton yarn of counts varying from 6s to 80s. The companys main clients are Ankut Enterprises, Gayathri Textiles, Santhi Traders, etc. SGMCL plans to install a chute feed system and modern draw frames in its A unit as a part of its modernisation programme. It installed two auto coners to improve the quality of the final yarn produced. Six combers and one lap former will also be installed in the existing units. The company exports cotton yarn to Sri Lanka, Korea, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Singapore, Israel, Philliphines & U.K.
