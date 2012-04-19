iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.08
(-4.94%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd

Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.21

-4.88

-2.97

-0.47

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.92

-1.56

-1.7

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.35

-2.01

0

0.75

Other operating items

Operating

-1.72

-7.82

-4.52

-1.43

Capital expenditure

-13.37

-10.51

-3.89

-1

Free cash flow

-15.09

-18.33

-8.41

-2.43

Equity raised

3.38

13.5

20.6

21.55

Investing

0

0

-0.07

-0.05

Financing

3.66

5.5

4

0.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-8.05

0.67

16.11

19.22

