Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.21
-4.88
-2.97
-0.47
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.92
-1.56
-1.7
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.35
-2.01
0
0.75
Other operating items
Operating
-1.72
-7.82
-4.52
-1.43
Capital expenditure
-13.37
-10.51
-3.89
-1
Free cash flow
-15.09
-18.33
-8.41
-2.43
Equity raised
3.38
13.5
20.6
21.55
Investing
0
0
-0.07
-0.05
Financing
3.66
5.5
4
0.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.05
0.67
16.11
19.22
