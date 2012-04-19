iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Ganapathy Mills Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.08
(-4.94%)
Apr 19, 2012

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

2.09

11.77

17.07

19.89

yoy growth (%)

-82.21

-31.04

-14.17

-8.11

Raw materials

-1.87

-9.7

-11.93

-12.05

As % of sales

89.74

82.41

69.87

60.57

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.77

-1.17

-1.5

As % of sales

16.93

6.56

6.87

7.56

Other costs

-4.51

-4.85

-4.72

-5.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

215.8

41.24

27.66

26.2

Operating profit

-4.65

-3.55

-0.75

1.12

OPM

-222.49

-30.21

-4.41

5.65

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.92

-1.56

-1.7

Interest expense

-1.09

-1.69

-1.62

-1.48

Other income

6.56

1.28

0.97

1.59

Profit before tax

0.21

-4.88

-2.97

-0.47

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.21

-4.88

-2.97

-0.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.21

-4.88

-2.97

-0.47

yoy growth (%)

-104.48

64.57

529.73

-86.78

NPM

10.48

-41.52

-17.4

-2.37

