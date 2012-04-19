Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
2.09
11.77
17.07
19.89
yoy growth (%)
-82.21
-31.04
-14.17
-8.11
Raw materials
-1.87
-9.7
-11.93
-12.05
As % of sales
89.74
82.41
69.87
60.57
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.77
-1.17
-1.5
As % of sales
16.93
6.56
6.87
7.56
Other costs
-4.51
-4.85
-4.72
-5.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
215.8
41.24
27.66
26.2
Operating profit
-4.65
-3.55
-0.75
1.12
OPM
-222.49
-30.21
-4.41
5.65
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.92
-1.56
-1.7
Interest expense
-1.09
-1.69
-1.62
-1.48
Other income
6.56
1.28
0.97
1.59
Profit before tax
0.21
-4.88
-2.97
-0.47
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.21
-4.88
-2.97
-0.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.21
-4.88
-2.97
-0.47
yoy growth (%)
-104.48
64.57
529.73
-86.78
NPM
10.48
-41.52
-17.4
-2.37
