TO THE MEMBERS OF

THE SRI GANAPATHY MILLS COMPANY LTD FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2016

To the Members,

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 68th Annual Report on the business and operations of the company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2016

Financial Highlights:

During the year under review, performance of your company as under:

(Rupees in Lakhs) Particulars Year ended 31st March 2016 Year ended 31st March 2015 Turnover 865.96 1305.40 Operating Expenses 675.37 1533.16 Operating Profit / Loss 190.59 –227.76 Financial Cost 109.25 169.02 Depreciation 31.52 61.81 Net Profit / Loss before exceptional items 49.82 -458.59 Amortization / Exceptional item 27.87 30.38 Net Profit / Loss 21.95 -488.97

GENERAL PERFORMANCE

The company’s main business activity is manufacture of Cotton / Blended Polyester yarn. During the current financial year under review, the company has resumed its manufacturing operations from January 2016 after a holiday period of four months and also sold its one of the undertaking(s) with prior consent from bankers and members. The entire sale proceeds have been adjusted against the loan liability with our Bankers M/s The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd resulted to restrict our finance cost to Rs. 109.25 lacs when compared with Rs. 169.02 lacs in the previous year. Due to the sale, the company had showed a net profit of Rs. 21.95 lacs as against a net loss of Rs. 488.97 lacs in the previous year. However, the severe recession in the textile industry, no change in the government policies favouring the industry, mismatch in cotton and yarn prices, are still remaining in force for the operating loss of the company.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

During the year, your Directors have constituted a Risk Management Committee which has been entrusted with the responsibility to assist the Board in (a) Overseeing and approving the Company’s enterprise wide risk management framework; and (b) Overseeing that all the risks that the organization faces such as strategic, financial, credit, market, liquidity, security, property, IT, legal, regulatory, reputational and other risks have been identified and assessed and there is an adequate risk management infrastructure in place capable of addressing those risks. A Group Risk Management Policy was reviewed and approved by the Committee. The Company manages, monitors and reports on the principal risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its strategic objectives. The Company’s management systems, organisational structures, processes, standards, code of conduct and behaviors together form the Ganapathy Management System (GMS) that governs how the Group conducts the business of the Company and manages associated risks. The Company has introduced several improvements to Integrated Enterprise Risk Management, Internal Controls Management and Assurance Frameworks and processes to drive a common integrated view of risks, optimal risk mitigation responses and efficient management of internal control and assurance activities. This integration is enabled by all three being fully aligned across Group wide Risk Management, Internal Control and Internal Audit methodologies and processes.

Details of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Smt. Amutharajendran has resigned from the Board as Non-Executive Director with effect from 18/04/2016 after a long term association with the company. The Board of Directors records their deep appreciation for the enormous contribution made by Smt. Amutharajendran as Director of the company. The company and board benefitted immensely from Smt. Amutharajendran’s vast experience, knowledge and insights of the Industry and operations of the company.

Sri. K.Balaji has resigned from the Board as Non-Executive Director – Independent with effect from 20/04/2016 due to his pre occupation in the other business. The Board of Directors records their appreciation for his contribution to the company.

Smt. Niranjani Kousigan, retire by rotation in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible she offer her selves for reappointment.

Sri. A.Jerard, has been appointed as "Additional Director" of the company in the Board Meeting held on 03rd August 2016 and being eligible and offering himself for appointment, is proposed to be appointed as an Independent Director for five consecutive years.

Key Managerial Personnel K.Vee.Rajenthiran - Managing Director R.Karthikeyan - Whole Time Director R.Santhosh Kumar - Chief Financial Officer

Statement in Respect of Adequacy of Internal Financial Control with Reference to the Financial Statements

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

Receipt of any commission by MD / WTD from the Company or for receipt of Commission / remuneration from it Holding or subsidiary

The Managing Director/ Whole Time Director are not receiving any commission from the company.

Declaration by Independent Director

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed both under the Act and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges. The Company has devised a Policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Committees and other individual Directors which include criteria for performance evaluation of the non-executive directors and executive directors.

FUTURE PROSPECTS

The company has proposed to dispose of some of the vacant lands admeasuring 5.04 acres at Tirunelveli for the pupose of reducing further liability with banks, to renovate or modernise need based machineries at unit A to improve the quality of the product to the global standard and also improve the working capital. The company has got prior consent from the bankers and members for the sale proposal. The said proposal will definitely reduce the overall cost of the product substantially and thereby gets better margin for our product in the global market to earn improved turnover and better profit in the coming years.

Dividend

In view of the losses during the financial year, your directors are unable to recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March 2016

Changes in Share Capital, if any Nil Disclosure regarding Issue of Equity Shares with Differential Rights Nil Disclosure regarding issue of Employee Stock Options Nil Disclosure regarding issue of Sweat Equity Shares Nil

Extract of Annual Return

The extract of Annual Return, in format MGT -9, for the Financial Year 2015-16 has been enclosed with this report, vide Annexure I

Number of Board Meetings

During the Financial Year 2015-16, 11 meetings of the Board of Directors of the company were held. 15-05-2015, 17-07-2015, 14-08-2015, 07-09-2015, 28-09-2015, 14-11-2015, 30-11-2015, 15-12-2015, 12-02-2016, 26-02-2016 & 30-03-2016.

Particulars of Loan, Guarantees and Investments under Section 186

During the year under review, the company has not given any loan, guarantee and made any investment as prescribed under section 186 of the companies Act,2013

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

The particulars of contracts and arrangements with related parties are given in Form AOC 2 which is annexed with this report vide Annexure II

Explanation to Auditor’s Remarks

With regard to the auditor’s report para no 9a in Annexure I, we wish to report that the company could not pay the provident fund and employees state insurance dues on the respective due dates regularly mainly because of the paucity of funds. However, the Company has not permission from the department for making payment by installments.

With respect to the opinion in the auditor’s report regarding AS 15 in respect of provisioning of gratuity, all the employees are not attaining the eligibility of gratuity because of the 5 years service limitation and for eligible few staffs, the company is making payment of gratuity as and when they leave on cash basis. However, your directors are taking necessary steps to get the actuarial valuation and provisioning will be done accordingly.

Material Changes Affecting the Financial Position of the Company

In order to withstand in the existing scenario of the industry, it is proposed deploy funds from own sources, for which the Company has to sell, lease, mortgage or otherwise dispose of the whole of or substantially the whole of the undertakings including movable / immovable of the company at such time and on such terms and conditions as the Board may deem fit, in the best interest of the company. The Unit B at Virudhunagar had been disposed off and thereby reduced substantial portion of the liabilities with our bankers. In respect of 5.04 acres of land at Tirunelveli is proposed to dispose off to improve the working capital, moderate changes in the machinery and further reduction of liabilities with Bankers to reduce finance cost to that extent.

Conservation of Energy, Technology, Absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo.

The details are given in Form A vide Annexure III

Secretarial Audit Report

The Board has appointed Sri. S.Muthuraju B.Sc., F.C.A, A.C.S, Practising Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of our company, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2015-16. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2016 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure IV to this Report. With respect to the observation made in the Secretarial Audit Report, regarding non filing of MGT 14 for disclosure of interest by the Directors, it is mainly due to ambiguity and uncertainty of the applicability of the same for the relevant period. In respect of the appointment of company secretary, despite sincere efforts made by the company for appointment of full time company secretary the efforts turnout to be in vain as none of the company secretary is being prepared to work in a remote rural area at Sankar Nagar. Regarding the suspension of listing by BSE Limited, the company has submitted required details to BSE and requested BSE to revocate the suspension. The company is making full efforts to restore the listing at the earliest. However the company is being supported with prompt and proper advises at the times of need of the same from Mr. S.Muthuraju, Secretarial Auditor. Further the company would ensure in future that all the provisions will be complied as per the rules.

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee comprises Independent Directors namely, Mr. E.Gabriel Jesudasan(Chairman), Mr. D.Anand Samuel and Mr. S.Kanthimathi Nathan as other members. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

Statement Indicating the Manner in which Formal Annual Evaluation has been made by the Board of its own Performance, its Directors, and that of its Committees

The Company has devised a Policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Committees and other individual Directors which include criteria for performance evaluation of the non-executive directors and executive directors. The Company had engaged two consultants for looking at the best practices prevalent in the industry and advising with respect to evaluation of Board members. On the basis of recommendations of the consultants and the Policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Committees and other individual Directors, a process of evaluation was followed by the Board for its own performance and that of its Committees and individual Directors.

Nomination & Remuneration Committee Policy

The Company has constituted Remuneration Committee comprising of three independent Non-Executive directors. The remuneration payable to the Managing Director and Whole Time Directors as recommended by the remuneration Committee is determined by the Board subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Name Designation Salary & Perquisites (Rs in lacs) K.Vee.Rajenthiran Managing Director 19.10 R.Karthikeyan Whole Time Director 9.00

Disclosure on Establishment of a Vigil Mechanism

The Vigil Mechanism of the Company, which also incorporates a whistle blower policy in terms of the Listing Agreement, includes an Ethics & Compliance Task Force comprising senior executives of the Company. Protected disclosures can be made by a whistle blower through an e-mail, or dedicated telephone line or a letter to the Task Force or to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Corporate Governance

Report on Corporate Governance is enclosed herewith vide Annexure V and it forms part of this Directors Report.

Disclosures under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 –

The Company has been employing about 75 women employees in various cadres within the factory premises. The Company has in place an Anti harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaint Committee are set up at shop floor level to redress complaints received regularly and are monitored by women line supervisors who directly report to the Chairman & Managing Director. All employees (permenant, contractual, temporary , trainees) are covered under the policy. There was no compliant received from any employee during the financial year 2015-16 and hence no complaint is outstanding as on 31.03.2016 for redressal.

Statutory Auditors

The Company’s Statutory Auditors M/s Krishnan & Raman, Chartered Accountants retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. They have confirmed their eligibility for reappointment in terms of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors recommend appointment of M/s Krishnan and Raman as the Company’s Statutory Auditors for the residual period of one year from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. However, such re-appointment is to be confirmed in every Annual General Meeting to be held thereafter on a yearly basis.

Cost Records

In terms of the provisions of Section 148 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the company is maintaining cost records and the same is reviewed periodically.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The management discussion and analysis, which forms part of this report is given as Annexure VI to this report

Directors Responsibility Statement

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013, your directors confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2016, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2016 and of the profit /loss of the Company for that period;

c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

f) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

4. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Company’s operations in future.

5. Your Directors further state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and also pursuant to any fraud by and against the company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors express their gratitude for the wholehearted support rendered by the suppliers, The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, NBFC’s and other Statutory Bodies in all the activities of your Company.

The Board expresses its warm appreciation for its dedicated employees whom it considers as its valuable asset.

MAY THE LORD GANAPATHY SHOWER HIS BLESSINGS ON THE PROSPECTS OF

YOUR COMPANY IN THE YEARS TO COME