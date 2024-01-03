Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,482.9
|49.33
|44,242.19
|261.63
|0.98
|3,027.07
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,275.2
|61.25
|34,256.3
|125.9
|0.29
|1,270.5
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
172.85
|23.17
|10,724.94
|70.96
|1.44
|1,001.24
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,098.85
|87.31
|10,260.55
|33.48
|0.14
|420.55
|184.26
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
1,644.75
|143.27
|7,558.46
|18.14
|0.06
|186.31
|97.71
No Record Found
