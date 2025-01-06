SSPN Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.58
0.58
0.52
0.46
Net Worth
4.37
4.37
4.31
4.25
Minority Interest
Debt
1.18
1
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.55
5.37
4.34
4.28
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.96
4.86
3.56
3.68
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.77
0.69
0.47
0.83
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
4.96
5
3.85
3.6
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.04
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.77
-0.79
-0.75
-0.75
Cash
0.09
0.02
0.28
0.1
Total Assets
5.54
5.37
4.33
4.27
