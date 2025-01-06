iifl-logo-icon 1
SSPN Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

8.4
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.79

3.79

3.79

3.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.58

0.58

0.52

0.46

Net Worth

4.37

4.37

4.31

4.25

Minority Interest

Debt

1.18

1

0.03

0.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.55

5.37

4.34

4.28

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.48

0.48

0.48

0.48

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.96

4.86

3.56

3.68

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.77

0.69

0.47

0.83

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

4.96

5

3.85

3.6

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.04

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.77

-0.79

-0.75

-0.75

Cash

0.09

0.02

0.28

0.1

Total Assets

5.54

5.37

4.33

4.27

