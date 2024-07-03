iifl-logo-icon 1
SSPN Finance Ltd Share Price

8.68
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.68
  • Day's High8.68
  • 52 Wk High999
  • Prev. Close8.68
  • Day's Low8.68
  • 52 Wk Low 7.86
  • Turnover (lac)0.34
  • P/E173.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.55
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.29
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SSPN Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

8.68

Prev. Close

8.68

Turnover(Lac.)

0.34

Day's High

8.68

Day's Low

8.68

52 Week's High

999

52 Week's Low

7.86

Book Value

11.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.29

P/E

173.6

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

SSPN Finance Ltd Corporate Action

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Nov, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

SSPN Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SSPN Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:29 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SSPN Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.79

3.79

3.79

3.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.58

0.58

0.52

0.46

Net Worth

4.37

4.37

4.31

4.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.06

3.77

-0.23

0.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

SSPN Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SSPN Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sheela Somnath Kadechkar

Independent Director

Sanvedi Rane

Additional Director & CEO

Bhupesh Kummar

Company Secretary

Krishna Jethlia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Mutha

Additional Director

Sachin Vadgave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SSPN Finance Ltd

Summary

SSPN Finance Limited was incorporated on 4th January, 2012 at Mumbai. The Company is promoted by Mr. Chandu K. Jain, Mr. Keshrimal B. Jain and Chandu K. Jain HUF.The Company began its operations in 2016 and was primarily engaged in Trading in Aluminium, Graphite and Steel Products for Construction and Engineering Industries. The Company post the IPO has set up direct contact with the Manufacturers eliminating middlemen. The result was higher margin and better assurance of quality for customers. SSPN Fiance is a financial services Company, offering the corporate and financial advisory services. These services encompass Project Advisory, Loan Syndication, Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity. The Company provides integrated solutions to their clients which includes managing crucial aspects like corporate finance, working capital finance, project finance and financial restructuring to corporate. The Company is involved in Consultants for Capital Issues, Advisors to Capital Issues, Investment Consultants, Consultants and Management Advisors to Corporate Bodies, Individuals and Promoters in commercial, industrial management and policy matters and to make project evaluation, feasibility studies, project report, and surveys and to give expert advice and suggest ways and means for improving efficiency in business organization and concerns and industries of all kinds and/or to act as advisors/ consultants to issue of shares, stocks, bonds, debentures, commercial paper or other se
Company FAQs

What is the SSPN Finance Ltd share price today?

The SSPN Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of SSPN Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SSPN Finance Ltd is ₹3.29 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of SSPN Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SSPN Finance Ltd is 173.6 and 0.75 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SSPN Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SSPN Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SSPN Finance Ltd is ₹7.86 and ₹999 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of SSPN Finance Ltd?

SSPN Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -29.03%, 3 Years at 4.07%, 1 Year at 55.00%, 6 Month at 2.60%, 3 Month at 3.95% and 1 Month at 0.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SSPN Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SSPN Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

