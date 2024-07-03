Summary

SSPN Finance Limited was incorporated on 4th January, 2012 at Mumbai. The Company is promoted by Mr. Chandu K. Jain, Mr. Keshrimal B. Jain and Chandu K. Jain HUF.The Company began its operations in 2016 and was primarily engaged in Trading in Aluminium, Graphite and Steel Products for Construction and Engineering Industries. The Company post the IPO has set up direct contact with the Manufacturers eliminating middlemen. The result was higher margin and better assurance of quality for customers. SSPN Fiance is a financial services Company, offering the corporate and financial advisory services. These services encompass Project Advisory, Loan Syndication, Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity. The Company provides integrated solutions to their clients which includes managing crucial aspects like corporate finance, working capital finance, project finance and financial restructuring to corporate. The Company is involved in Consultants for Capital Issues, Advisors to Capital Issues, Investment Consultants, Consultants and Management Advisors to Corporate Bodies, Individuals and Promoters in commercial, industrial management and policy matters and to make project evaluation, feasibility studies, project report, and surveys and to give expert advice and suggest ways and means for improving efficiency in business organization and concerns and industries of all kinds and/or to act as advisors/ consultants to issue of shares, stocks, bonds, debentures, commercial paper or other se

