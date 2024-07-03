SectorFinance
Open₹8.68
Prev. Close₹8.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.34
Day's High₹8.68
Day's Low₹8.68
52 Week's High₹999
52 Week's Low₹7.86
Book Value₹11.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.29
P/E173.6
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.58
0.58
0.52
0.46
Net Worth
4.37
4.37
4.31
4.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.06
3.77
-0.23
0.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sheela Somnath Kadechkar
Independent Director
Sanvedi Rane
Additional Director & CEO
Bhupesh Kummar
Company Secretary
Krishna Jethlia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Mutha
Additional Director
Sachin Vadgave
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SSPN Finance Ltd
Summary
SSPN Finance Limited was incorporated on 4th January, 2012 at Mumbai. The Company is promoted by Mr. Chandu K. Jain, Mr. Keshrimal B. Jain and Chandu K. Jain HUF.The Company began its operations in 2016 and was primarily engaged in Trading in Aluminium, Graphite and Steel Products for Construction and Engineering Industries. The Company post the IPO has set up direct contact with the Manufacturers eliminating middlemen. The result was higher margin and better assurance of quality for customers. SSPN Fiance is a financial services Company, offering the corporate and financial advisory services. These services encompass Project Advisory, Loan Syndication, Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity. The Company provides integrated solutions to their clients which includes managing crucial aspects like corporate finance, working capital finance, project finance and financial restructuring to corporate. The Company is involved in Consultants for Capital Issues, Advisors to Capital Issues, Investment Consultants, Consultants and Management Advisors to Corporate Bodies, Individuals and Promoters in commercial, industrial management and policy matters and to make project evaluation, feasibility studies, project report, and surveys and to give expert advice and suggest ways and means for improving efficiency in business organization and concerns and industries of all kinds and/or to act as advisors/ consultants to issue of shares, stocks, bonds, debentures, commercial paper or other se
Read More
The SSPN Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SSPN Finance Ltd is ₹3.29 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of SSPN Finance Ltd is 173.6 and 0.75 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SSPN Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SSPN Finance Ltd is ₹7.86 and ₹999 as of 23 Dec ‘24
SSPN Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -29.03%, 3 Years at 4.07%, 1 Year at 55.00%, 6 Month at 2.60%, 3 Month at 3.95% and 1 Month at 0.93%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.