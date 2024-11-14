|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Dec 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|Please Find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting dated 14.11.2024. To Hold Annual General Meeting of the Company on 11.12.2024 Please find attached herewith Notice of AGM to be held on 30.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2024) Please find attached herewith proceedings of AGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 31/12/2024) As per your email, please find attached revised notice of AGM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 01/01/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.