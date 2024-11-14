Please Find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting dated 14.11.2024. To Hold Annual General Meeting of the Company on 11.12.2024 Please find attached herewith Notice of AGM to be held on 30.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2024) Please find attached herewith proceedings of AGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 31/12/2024) As per your email, please find attached revised notice of AGM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 01/01/2025)