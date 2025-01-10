INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of The Standard Batteries Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of The Standard Batteries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements including summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For the matters below, our description of how our audit addressed those matters is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key Audit Matter Response to Key Audit Matter The Company is involved in various tax and other disputes for which final outcomes cannot be easily predicted and which may or may not result in significant liabilities as the disputes are pending before authorities / court. The assessment of the risks associated with the litigations is based on complex assumptions, which require the use of judgement and such judgement relates, primarily, to the assessment of the uncertainties connected to the prediction of the outcome of the proceedings and to the adequacy of the disclosures in the Financial Statements. Our audit approach included : Inquiry with the c o n c e r n e d department/ officials regarding the status of the most significant disputes and inspection of the key relevant documents.? During the Year the Company has received refund of Rs. 28.62 Lakhs from the Income Tax Department for Assessment Year 1986-87 and Rs. 3.52 Lakhs from the Sales Tax Department for the FY 1990-91. Assessment of assumptions used in the evaluation of potential legal and tax risks by the Company considering the legal precedence and advice received by the Company from its lawyers. Analysis of opinion received from the experts where available. Review of the adequacy of the disclosures in the notes to the Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our report we report that :

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act; e) on the basis of written representation received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act; f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act, relating to managerial remuneration. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on the financial position in the Financial Statements (Refer Note 23 (a) to the Financial Statements);

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts due which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year hence requirement for compliance with Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, including test checks, the company has utilized accounting software with an audit trail (edit log) feature for maintaining its books of account, which has been consistently operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions. During our audit, we did not find any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per statutory requirements for record retention.s

For V. Singhi & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 311017E (Naveen Taparia) Partner Membership No.: 058433 UDIN : 24058433BKFCFB7876 Place: Kolkata Date : 30th May, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of The Standard Batteries Limited of even date on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of business, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Asset:

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

B) The Company does not have any intangible asset. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has a program of physical verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were identified on such physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not hold any immovable properties.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under, as at 31st March, 2024.

(ii) a) The Company does not have any inventory.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties except a loan granted to a company in earlier years.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties, during the year.

b) Considering the perceived uncertainties of recovery, the terms, and conditions of the grant of ICD amounting to Rs. 470 lakhs as at the balance sheet date, as described in Note 31 to the Financial Statements, are prejudicial to the Companys interest.

However, the investments made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. We further report that the Company has not provided guarantees or given security.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the loans as described in Note 31 of the Financial Statements are repayable on demand and accordingly, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and the receipts are not regular.

d) As on 31st March 2024, ICDs of Rs. 470 lakhs are overdue. The Company has issued reminders to the recipient companies for recovery of principal and repayment of interest.

e) The Company has granted loans repayable on demand without specifying any terms or period of repayment. During the year the Company has been able to recover Rs. 15 Lakhs from against loans granted in earlier years. Accordingly, provision created in earlier years has been written back to this extent. As on 31st March 2024, ICDs of Rs. 470 lakhs is recoverable from Group Company, which is repayable on demand and constitutes 100 percent of the loans given by the Company. In the earlier year, considering the financial position of the recipient Company and without prejudice to any of the legal rights and remedies available to recover the outstanding amounts the management recognised a provision for the entire outstanding amount of ICDs. The said provision stands at Rs. 470 Lakhs as on 31 March 2024.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans given and investments made except for Inter corporate loan given to a group Company in earlier years with an outstanding of Rs. 470 lakhs as on 31st March 2024, which is doubtful of recovery and on which interest has not been recognised for the year.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts deemed to be deposits during the year within the meaning of Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder to the extent applicable during the year and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of any activities of the Company. Therefore, the provision of Clause 3(vi) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed applicable statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, income tax and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and there are no undisputed dues outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no outstanding statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except sales tax, as reported below.

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 (Assam) Central Sales Tax 9.82 1993- 1998 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 (Odisha) Central Sales Tax 0.74 1995- 1998 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 (Tamil Nadu) Central Sales Tax 0.18 1997- 1998 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Assam General Sales Tax Act, 1993 Local Sales Tax 11.42 1993- 1998 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal The Orissa Additional Sales Tax Act, 1975 Local Sales Tax 11.05 1995- 1998 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Madhya Pradesh General Sales Tax Act, 1958 Local Sales Tax 0.54 1997- 1998 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from banks, financial institutions and Government.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any outstanding dues on account of loan payable to bank or financial institution or other lender. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised funds on short term basis from banks and financial institutions during the year.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable

xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) No whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45–IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016).

xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. The detail of cash losses incurred is as follows:

Financial Year Cash Losses (Rs. in Lakhs) 2023-24 5.40 2022-23 52.23

xviii) There has been no resignation of Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) The Company is not required to spend amount in pursuance of the Corporate Social Responsibility as stipulated under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi) The Company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For V. Singhi & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 311017E (Naveen Taparia) Partner Membership No. : 058433 UDIN : 24058433BKFCFB7876 Place : Kolkata Date : 30th May, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of The Standard Batteries Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Standard Batteries Limited ("the Company") as at 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on the internal controls criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including the Ind AS, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.