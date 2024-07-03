iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Standard Batteries Ltd Share Price

82.66
(-1.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:07:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open81.65
  • Day's High86.95
  • 52 Wk High150.45
  • Prev. Close83.72
  • Day's Low81.65
  • 52 Wk Low 43.95
  • Turnover (lac)1.75
  • P/E33.62
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.37
  • EPS2.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Standard Batteries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

81.65

Prev. Close

83.72

Turnover(Lac.)

1.75

Day's High

86.95

Day's Low

81.65

52 Week's High

150.45

52 Week's Low

43.95

Book Value

3.37

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.74

P/E

33.62

EPS

2.49

Divi. Yield

0

Standard Batteries Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Standard Batteries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Standard Batteries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.61%

Non-Promoter- 23.73%

Institutions: 23.73%

Non-Institutions: 35.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Standard Batteries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.52

0.52

0.52

0.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.12

0.17

5.54

6.3

Net Worth

0.64

0.69

6.06

6.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0.38

0.48

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-20.62

173.63

Raw materials

0

0

-0.36

-0.46

As % of sales

0

0

95.25

95.18

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.36

-0.35

-0.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-0.45

-0.52

-0.54

1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0.16

1.61

-0.18

Working capital

-0.77

-0.3

0.71

2.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-20.62

173.63

Op profit growth

-16.42

-6.76

-11.3

-12.74

EBIT growth

-13.94

-3.34

-154.07

-655.05

Net profit growth

106.91

-133.77

-4.05

-2,008.69

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Standard Batteries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Standard Batteries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ratan Kishore Bhagania

Chairman (Non-Executive)

PRADIP BHAR

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gaurang Shashikant Ajmera

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kavita Biyani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hiren U Sanghavi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Standard Batteries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 20 Jun.45 and promoted by the Williamson Magor group, Standard Batteries Ltd (SBL) was one of the leading manufactures of lead acid batteries for industrial & automotive use. Presently, it is engaged in the business of dealing in steel and metals.The company has technical collaborations with Furukawa Battery Company, Japan; Oldham, France; Oldham Batteries, UK; and Hagen Batterie, Germany. SBL launched the Standard Furukawa automotive battery in collaboration with Furukawa. The company supplies original equipment (OE) to automotive and tractor manufacturers and Maruti Udyog is among its leading clients. It supplies industrial batteries to multinational telecom companies like Ericsson, Alcatel, AT&T and Siemens. To improve quality and productivity, SBL is relocating its present Vakola plant to Taloja by installing machinery in a single large shed separately for automotive and industrial batteries. In 1998-99, the Company sold its entire battery business to M/s Exide Industries Limited (EIL) effective from February 16, 1998.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Standard Batteries Ltd share price today?

The Standard Batteries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹82.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Batteries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Standard Batteries Ltd is ₹42.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Standard Batteries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Standard Batteries Ltd is 33.62 and 24.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Standard Batteries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Standard Batteries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Standard Batteries Ltd is ₹43.95 and ₹150.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Standard Batteries Ltd?

Standard Batteries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 106.49%, 3 Years at 37.51%, 1 Year at 94.29%, 6 Month at -7.32%, 3 Month at 0.50% and 1 Month at 10.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Standard Batteries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Standard Batteries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.62 %
Institutions - 23.73 %
Public - 35.65 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Standard Batteries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.