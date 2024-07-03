Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹81.65
Prev. Close₹83.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.75
Day's High₹86.95
Day's Low₹81.65
52 Week's High₹150.45
52 Week's Low₹43.95
Book Value₹3.37
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.74
P/E33.62
EPS2.49
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.52
0.52
0.52
0.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.12
0.17
5.54
6.3
Net Worth
0.64
0.69
6.06
6.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0.38
0.48
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-20.62
173.63
Raw materials
0
0
-0.36
-0.46
As % of sales
0
0
95.25
95.18
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.36
-0.35
-0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.52
-0.54
1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0.16
1.61
-0.18
Working capital
-0.77
-0.3
0.71
2.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-20.62
173.63
Op profit growth
-16.42
-6.76
-11.3
-12.74
EBIT growth
-13.94
-3.34
-154.07
-655.05
Net profit growth
106.91
-133.77
-4.05
-2,008.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ratan Kishore Bhagania
Chairman (Non-Executive)
PRADIP BHAR
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gaurang Shashikant Ajmera
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kavita Biyani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hiren U Sanghavi
Reports by Standard Batteries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 20 Jun.45 and promoted by the Williamson Magor group, Standard Batteries Ltd (SBL) was one of the leading manufactures of lead acid batteries for industrial & automotive use. Presently, it is engaged in the business of dealing in steel and metals.The company has technical collaborations with Furukawa Battery Company, Japan; Oldham, France; Oldham Batteries, UK; and Hagen Batterie, Germany. SBL launched the Standard Furukawa automotive battery in collaboration with Furukawa. The company supplies original equipment (OE) to automotive and tractor manufacturers and Maruti Udyog is among its leading clients. It supplies industrial batteries to multinational telecom companies like Ericsson, Alcatel, AT&T and Siemens. To improve quality and productivity, SBL is relocating its present Vakola plant to Taloja by installing machinery in a single large shed separately for automotive and industrial batteries. In 1998-99, the Company sold its entire battery business to M/s Exide Industries Limited (EIL) effective from February 16, 1998.
The Standard Batteries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹82.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Standard Batteries Ltd is ₹42.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Standard Batteries Ltd is 33.62 and 24.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Standard Batteries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Standard Batteries Ltd is ₹43.95 and ₹150.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Standard Batteries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 106.49%, 3 Years at 37.51%, 1 Year at 94.29%, 6 Month at -7.32%, 3 Month at 0.50% and 1 Month at 10.17%.
