iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Standard Batteries Ltd Board Meeting

76.3
(-0.08%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Standard Battery CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
STANDARD BATTERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 that the Meeting of Nomination & Remuneration Committee , Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, November 11, 2024 to consider & approve the increase in remuneration of CFO, Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024, amongst other matters. Approved un-audited financials for half year ended 30th September, 2024 Noting limited review report for the un-audited financial results for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 Approved increase in salary of CFO wef. 1st December, 2024 Any other Business. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
STANDARD BATTERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 that the Meetings of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday August 09 2024 to consider & approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 amongst other matters. Further the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company by all the designated persons and their immediate relatives has been closed from July 1 2024 up to the expiry of two working days after the date of declaration of the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please take the above on your record and disseminate the same for the information of Investors. Approved unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Noting of limited review report by Auditors - Approved Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. - Noting of the Limited Review Report for the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
STANDARD BATTERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Requirements) Regulation 2015 that the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th day of May 2024 to consider & approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 amongst other matters. Further the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company by all the designated persons and their immediate relatives has been closed from April 1 2024 up to the expiry of two working days after the date of declaration of the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter &Year ended March 31 2024. Approved and adopted financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
STANDARD BATTERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 that the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 to consider & approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 amongst other matters. Approved un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended 31st December 2023. Noting of Limited Review Report for the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Standard Battery: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Standard Batteries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.