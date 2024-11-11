Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

STANDARD BATTERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 that the Meeting of Nomination & Remuneration Committee , Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, November 11, 2024 to consider & approve the increase in remuneration of CFO, Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024, amongst other matters. Approved un-audited financials for half year ended 30th September, 2024 Noting limited review report for the un-audited financial results for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 Approved increase in salary of CFO wef. 1st December, 2024 Any other Business. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

STANDARD BATTERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 that the Meetings of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday August 09 2024 to consider & approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 amongst other matters. Further the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company by all the designated persons and their immediate relatives has been closed from July 1 2024 up to the expiry of two working days after the date of declaration of the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please take the above on your record and disseminate the same for the information of Investors. Approved unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Noting of limited review report by Auditors - Approved Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. - Noting of the Limited Review Report for the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

STANDARD BATTERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Requirements) Regulation 2015 that the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th day of May 2024 to consider & approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 amongst other matters. Further the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company by all the designated persons and their immediate relatives has been closed from April 1 2024 up to the expiry of two working days after the date of declaration of the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter &Year ended March 31 2024. Approved and adopted financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024