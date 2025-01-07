Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0.38
0.48
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-20.62
173.63
Raw materials
0
0
-0.36
-0.46
As % of sales
0
0
95.25
95.18
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.36
-0.35
-0.31
As % of sales
0
0
91.8
63.71
Other costs
-0.26
-0.27
-0.35
-0.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
91.2
100.63
Operating profit
-0.53
-0.64
-0.69
-0.77
OPM
0
0
-178.26
-159.53
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.08
0.12
0.15
1.78
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.52
-0.54
1
Taxes
0
0.16
1.61
-0.18
Tax rate
0.04
-30.89
-298.49
-18.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.45
-0.36
1.07
0.82
Exceptional items
-0.3
0
0
0.3
Net profit
-0.75
-0.36
1.07
1.12
yoy growth (%)
106.91
-133.77
-4.05
-2,008.69
NPM
0
0
277.46
229.54
