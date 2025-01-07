iifl-logo-icon 1
Standard Batteries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

80
(0.49%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0.38

0.48

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-20.62

173.63

Raw materials

0

0

-0.36

-0.46

As % of sales

0

0

95.25

95.18

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.36

-0.35

-0.31

As % of sales

0

0

91.8

63.71

Other costs

-0.26

-0.27

-0.35

-0.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

91.2

100.63

Operating profit

-0.53

-0.64

-0.69

-0.77

OPM

0

0

-178.26

-159.53

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.08

0.12

0.15

1.78

Profit before tax

-0.45

-0.52

-0.54

1

Taxes

0

0.16

1.61

-0.18

Tax rate

0.04

-30.89

-298.49

-18.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.45

-0.36

1.07

0.82

Exceptional items

-0.3

0

0

0.3

Net profit

-0.75

-0.36

1.07

1.12

yoy growth (%)

106.91

-133.77

-4.05

-2,008.69

NPM

0

0

277.46

229.54

