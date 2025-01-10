Standard Batteries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.52
0.52
0.52
0.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.12
0.17
5.54
6.3
Net Worth
0.64
0.69
6.06
6.82
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.64
0.69
6.06
6.82
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.46
0.46
0.46
0.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.11
-0.3
5.12
5.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.3
0.45
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.97
0.8
5.89
5.78
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.03
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.07
-1.07
-1.05
-1.05
Cash
0.28
0.53
0.48
1.17
Total Assets
0.63
0.69
6.06
6.81
