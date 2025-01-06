Standard Batteries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.52
-0.54
1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0.16
1.61
-0.18
Working capital
-0.77
-0.3
0.71
2.47
Other operating items
Operating
-1.23
-0.66
1.78
3.28
Capital expenditure
-0.02
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.25
-0.66
1.78
3.28
Equity raised
12.59
13.32
11.16
8.91
Investing
0
-0.3
0
0.3
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.33
12.35
12.94
12.5
