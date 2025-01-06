iifl-logo-icon 1
Standard Batteries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

80.7
(-3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Standard Batteries Ltd

Standard Battery FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-0.45

-0.52

-0.54

1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0.16

1.61

-0.18

Working capital

-0.77

-0.3

0.71

2.47

Other operating items

Operating

-1.23

-0.66

1.78

3.28

Capital expenditure

-0.02

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.25

-0.66

1.78

3.28

Equity raised

12.59

13.32

11.16

8.91

Investing

0

-0.3

0

0.3

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.33

12.35

12.94

12.5

