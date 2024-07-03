Standard Batteries Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 20 Jun.45 and promoted by the Williamson Magor group, Standard Batteries Ltd (SBL) was one of the leading manufactures of lead acid batteries for industrial & automotive use. Presently, it is engaged in the business of dealing in steel and metals.The company has technical collaborations with Furukawa Battery Company, Japan; Oldham, France; Oldham Batteries, UK; and Hagen Batterie, Germany. SBL launched the Standard Furukawa automotive battery in collaboration with Furukawa. The company supplies original equipment (OE) to automotive and tractor manufacturers and Maruti Udyog is among its leading clients. It supplies industrial batteries to multinational telecom companies like Ericsson, Alcatel, AT&T and Siemens. To improve quality and productivity, SBL is relocating its present Vakola plant to Taloja by installing machinery in a single large shed separately for automotive and industrial batteries. In 1998-99, the Company sold its entire battery business to M/s Exide Industries Limited (EIL) effective from February 16, 1998.