iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Standard Batteries Ltd Company Summary

72.99
(-5.38%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

Standard Batteries Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 20 Jun.45 and promoted by the Williamson Magor group, Standard Batteries Ltd (SBL) was one of the leading manufactures of lead acid batteries for industrial & automotive use. Presently, it is engaged in the business of dealing in steel and metals.The company has technical collaborations with Furukawa Battery Company, Japan; Oldham, France; Oldham Batteries, UK; and Hagen Batterie, Germany. SBL launched the Standard Furukawa automotive battery in collaboration with Furukawa. The company supplies original equipment (OE) to automotive and tractor manufacturers and Maruti Udyog is among its leading clients. It supplies industrial batteries to multinational telecom companies like Ericsson, Alcatel, AT&T and Siemens. To improve quality and productivity, SBL is relocating its present Vakola plant to Taloja by installing machinery in a single large shed separately for automotive and industrial batteries. In 1998-99, the Company sold its entire battery business to M/s Exide Industries Limited (EIL) effective from February 16, 1998.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.