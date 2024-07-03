Standard Capital Markets Ltd Summary

Standard Capital Markets Limited was incorporated in February, 1987. The Company got listed on 29 March, 1995 and is registered with Reserve Bank of India as NBFC since 21st March 2003.Standard Capital Markets Limited, a Non-Deposit accepting NBFC, is a company conceived and nurtured by the promoter CA. Narender K. Arora, Manohar Lal Vij & Vijay Chaudhry. The Company is managed by professionals having expertise and experience in finance and administration. It provides financial services, which includes lending of money to individuals and Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, with or without security, dealing in securities/shares of Companies, bonds and units investment in stock markets.The Company offer a variety of Personal Loans that are not only competitive but also come with flexible repayment terms. Business Loans with flexible overdraft options allows to manage cash flow efficiently. This way, an individual can easily access funds whenever needed, removing the complexities of traditional loan applications. With business loans and convenient overdraft facilities, he has instant access to funds. With flexible repayment options, students can achieve their academic dreams without worrying about financial constraints. NBFCs have always played an important role in promoting financial inclusion in India. They have been complementing and supplementing the banking sector in reaching out credit and fill the gaps in availability of financial services to the unbanked segments and underserved area of the society.