Standard Capital Markets Ltd Share Price

0.96
(-2.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.98
  • Day's High0.98
  • 52 Wk High3.52
  • Prev. Close0.98
  • Day's Low0.96
  • 52 Wk Low 0.94
  • Turnover (lac)32.27
  • P/E24.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.34
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)166.08
  • Div. Yield0.87
Standard Capital Markets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.98

Prev. Close

0.98

Turnover(Lac.)

32.27

Day's High

0.98

Day's Low

0.96

52 Week's High

3.52

52 Week's Low

0.94

Book Value

1.34

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

166.08

P/E

24.5

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0.87

Standard Capital Markets Ltd Corporate Action

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.01

Record Date: 13 May, 2024

arrow

Standard Capital Markets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Standard Capital Markets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.86%

Non-Promoter- 85.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 85.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Standard Capital Markets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

147

49

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14

101.29

-0.57

-0.66

Net Worth

161

150.29

3.43

3.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.03

2.57

0.35

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

27.4

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

27.4

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

3.57

Standard Capital Markets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Standard Capital Markets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ghanshyam Prashad Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vineeta Gautam

Chairman & Managing Director

Ram Gopal Jindal

Executive Director

Anshita Sharma

Independent Director

Ayushi Sikka

Independent Director

Divya Kwatra

Independent Director

Chhavi Dixit

Independent Director

Akshay Saxena

Executive Director

Krishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Standard Capital Markets Ltd

Summary

Standard Capital Markets Limited was incorporated in February, 1987. The Company got listed on 29 March, 1995 and is registered with Reserve Bank of India as NBFC since 21st March 2003.Standard Capital Markets Limited, a Non-Deposit accepting NBFC, is a company conceived and nurtured by the promoter CA. Narender K. Arora, Manohar Lal Vij & Vijay Chaudhry. The Company is managed by professionals having expertise and experience in finance and administration. It provides financial services, which includes lending of money to individuals and Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, with or without security, dealing in securities/shares of Companies, bonds and units investment in stock markets.The Company offer a variety of Personal Loans that are not only competitive but also come with flexible repayment terms. Business Loans with flexible overdraft options allows to manage cash flow efficiently. This way, an individual can easily access funds whenever needed, removing the complexities of traditional loan applications. With business loans and convenient overdraft facilities, he has instant access to funds. With flexible repayment options, students can achieve their academic dreams without worrying about financial constraints. NBFCs have always played an important role in promoting financial inclusion in India. They have been complementing and supplementing the banking sector in reaching out credit and fill the gaps in availability of financial services to the unbanked segments and und
Company FAQs

What is the Standard Capital Markets Ltd share price today?

The Standard Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Capital Markets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Standard Capital Markets Ltd is ₹166.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Standard Capital Markets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Standard Capital Markets Ltd is 24.5 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Standard Capital Markets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Standard Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Standard Capital Markets Ltd is ₹0.94 and ₹3.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Standard Capital Markets Ltd?

Standard Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.32%, 3 Years at 141.01%, 1 Year at -65.37%, 6 Month at -41.32%, 3 Month at -37.18% and 1 Month at -1.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Standard Capital Markets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Standard Capital Markets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 85.14 %

