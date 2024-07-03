Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.98
Prev. Close₹0.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.27
Day's High₹0.98
Day's Low₹0.96
52 Week's High₹3.52
52 Week's Low₹0.94
Book Value₹1.34
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)166.08
P/E24.5
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147
49
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14
101.29
-0.57
-0.66
Net Worth
161
150.29
3.43
3.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.03
2.57
0.35
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
27.4
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
27.4
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
3.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ghanshyam Prashad Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vineeta Gautam
Chairman & Managing Director
Ram Gopal Jindal
Executive Director
Anshita Sharma
Independent Director
Ayushi Sikka
Independent Director
Divya Kwatra
Independent Director
Chhavi Dixit
Independent Director
Akshay Saxena
Executive Director
Krishnan
Reports by Standard Capital Markets Ltd
Summary
Standard Capital Markets Limited was incorporated in February, 1987. The Company got listed on 29 March, 1995 and is registered with Reserve Bank of India as NBFC since 21st March 2003.Standard Capital Markets Limited, a Non-Deposit accepting NBFC, is a company conceived and nurtured by the promoter CA. Narender K. Arora, Manohar Lal Vij & Vijay Chaudhry. The Company is managed by professionals having expertise and experience in finance and administration. It provides financial services, which includes lending of money to individuals and Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, with or without security, dealing in securities/shares of Companies, bonds and units investment in stock markets.The Company offer a variety of Personal Loans that are not only competitive but also come with flexible repayment terms. Business Loans with flexible overdraft options allows to manage cash flow efficiently. This way, an individual can easily access funds whenever needed, removing the complexities of traditional loan applications. With business loans and convenient overdraft facilities, he has instant access to funds. With flexible repayment options, students can achieve their academic dreams without worrying about financial constraints. NBFCs have always played an important role in promoting financial inclusion in India. They have been complementing and supplementing the banking sector in reaching out credit and fill the gaps in availability of financial services to the unbanked segments and und
The Standard Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Standard Capital Markets Ltd is ₹166.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Standard Capital Markets Ltd is 24.5 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Standard Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Standard Capital Markets Ltd is ₹0.94 and ₹3.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Standard Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.32%, 3 Years at 141.01%, 1 Year at -65.37%, 6 Month at -41.32%, 3 Month at -37.18% and 1 Month at -1.01%.
