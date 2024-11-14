Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

We wish to inform you that Board of director of the company in its meeting held on December 20,2024 has approved the alloptment 1500 NCD of face value Rs 100000 on private placement basis.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

STANDARD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Standard Capital Markets Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at the registered office of the Company at G-17 Krishna Apra Business Square Netaji Subhash Place New Delhi- 110034 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; and any other matter with permission of Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i:e on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 has inter-alia considered, recommended and approved the following: Standalone Unaudited Financial Results & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 together with Limited Review Report. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:30 PM and concluded at 08:20 PM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

We wish to inform you that board of Director of the company in its meeting held today 12th November 2024 commenced at 4:30 Pm and concluded 5:30 PM has approved the allotment to INR 600000000 on private placement basis

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 30 Oct 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Director of the company in its meeting held today approved the allotment of 7000 NCDs of face value 100000 each at a issue of Rs 100000 each aggregating to INR 700000000

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

STANDARD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal of fund raising and any other business with the permission of the Chairman in compliance with applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time With reference to our letter dated October 21st, 2024, Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Standard Capital Markets Limited in its Meeting held today i.e. October 24th, 2024 at 2:45 P.M. and Concluded at 03:35 P.M. at its Registered office have, inter - alia, Considered, approved the issuance of upto 50,000 (Fifty Thousand) Secured, Unlisted, Unrated, Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) having a face value of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One lakh) each, aggregating up to an amount of INR 500,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Hundred Crores Only) in one or more tranches on a Private Placement basis, in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

A.G.M. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the board of directors of Standard Capital Markets Limited (the Board and the Company, respectively) at its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, August 31st, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

We wish to inform you that the company appointed the Two director one is Mr. Krishnan as a Executive Director and Second is to Mr Akshay Sexena as an Independent Director

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

STANDARD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Standard Capital Markets Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at the registered office of the Company at G-17 Krishna Apra Business Square Netaji Subhash Place New Delhi- 110034 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024; and any other matter with permission of Chairperson. As per regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Reg. we would like to inform you that today company has consider & Approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Unaudited financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held Today i:e on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 has inter-alia considered, recommended and approved the following: Standalone Unaudited Financial Results & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 and took note of Limited Review Report on the standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 30 Jul 2024

We wish to inform you that the BOD of the Company in its meeting held today has approved the allotment of NCD.

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

STANDARD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday July 02 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the proposal of fund raising and any other business with the permission of the Chairman in compliance with applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time. With reference to our letter dated June 27, 2024, Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Standard Capital Markets Limited in its Meeting held today i.e. July 02nd 2024 at 5:00 P.M. and Concluded at 07:30 P.M. at its Registered office have, inter - alia, Considered, approved the issuance of Secured, Unlisted, Unrated, Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) having a face value of INR 10,00,000 (Indian Rupees Ten lakh) each, aggregating up to an amount of INR 4,01,50,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Four Hundred One Crores Fifty Lakhs Only) in one or more tranches on a Private Placement basis, in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

Allotment of 260000000 Equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each toward conversion of outstanding unsecured loan, at an issue price of Rs. 2.75 per equity share.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

STANDARD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Standard Capital Markets Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at the registered office of the Company at G-17 Krishna Apra Business Square Netaji Subhash Place New Delhi- 110034 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audited Report for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; and any other matter with permission of Chairperson. a) Standalone Audited Financial Results & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 and took note of Audit Report on the standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. b) Declaration from the CFO of the company on the unmodified opinion on the audit report issued by the statutory auditors of the company. Annexure - A1 Read less.. We would like to inform you that the Board of Director in their meeting held today declared Financial Result for the year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

Incorporation of a Subsidiary Company in the name and Style of Standard Insurance Broking Limited

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

We would like to inform your good office that the Meeting of Board of director of Standard Capital Markets Limited is Schedule to be held on 30 April 2024 for consider the proposal of Interim Dividend Board of Directors of Standard Capital Markets Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e., April 30, 2024 1. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs.150,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred Fifty Crores Only) divided into 150,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each to Rs. 200,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred Crore Only) divided into 200,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each and consequent alteration in Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of members of the Company. 2. Preferential Issue of 26,00,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each towards the conversion of outstanding unsecured loans, for an aggregate loan amount of Rs.70,72,00,000/- at an issue price of Rs. 2.72/- each, as per the applicable laws, subject to the approval of members of the Company. Details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, with respect to this Preferential Issue is enclosed as Annexure A. 3. Declaration of special dividend as an interim dividend of 1% or ?.01 on face value of ?1/- each per equity share for the financial year 2023-24 Further, it is to inform that Friday, May 10, 2024 shall be reckoned as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend. The payment shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration. Approved the draft notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 27, 2024 for approval by the members. Any further information in this connection will be submitted with the exchange in due course. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 05:30 P.M. and concluded at 07:00 P.M. The above information is also available on the website of company at www.stancap.co.in. You are requested to kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the independent directors of the company held their separate meeting under Reg 25(3) of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 on today at the Registered office of the Company

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

In Continuation to our earlier intimation dated 13.02.2024, we wish to inform you that the BOD of the company approve the changes

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

STANDARD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above-captioned subject and in terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform your good office that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Standard Capital Markets Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on February 27 2024 inter alia to consider issuance of one or more instruments including equity shares/convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/Rights Issue/or any other mode as may be considered or as may be deemed fit and/or other modalities including determination of price thereon. This is in reference to the intimation of Board meeting given on 22nd February 2024, it is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its duly convened meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, February 27, 2024 inter-alia: Considered and discussed the purpose of raising funds issuance of one or more instruments including equity shares/convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/Rights Issue/or any other mode. As part of our strategic financial planning, the company has actively engaged with various institutions to explore and facilitate the mode of such issuance (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 13 Feb 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting, held on February 13, 2024, inter-alia - considered and approved the following: 1. Incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in the name and style Standard Capital Advisors Limited or such other name as may be approved by the Central Registration Centre and/or Ministry of Corporate Affairs. 2. Appointment of Mr. Akash Bhatia as Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel of Standard Capital Markets Limited (the Company) with immediate effect, as recommended by Nomination & Remuneration Committee and based on the approval of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024