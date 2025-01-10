Standard Capital Markets Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147
49
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14
101.29
-0.57
-0.66
Net Worth
161
150.29
3.43
3.34
Minority Interest
Debt
248.27
88.28
4.51
1.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
409.27
238.57
7.94
4.44
Fixed Assets
4.06
2.62
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.69
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
40.88
-6.13
1.27
-0.71
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
59.74
0.24
1.88
0.04
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.04
-0.05
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-18.79
-6.33
-0.56
-0.72
Cash
0.03
0.03
1.05
0.3
Total Assets
45.66
-3.48
2.32
-0.41
