Standard Capital Markets Ltd Balance Sheet

0.89
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

147

49

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14

101.29

-0.57

-0.66

Net Worth

161

150.29

3.43

3.34

Minority Interest

Debt

248.27

88.28

4.51

1.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

409.27

238.57

7.94

4.44

Fixed Assets

4.06

2.62

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.69

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

40.88

-6.13

1.27

-0.71

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

59.74

0.24

1.88

0.04

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.04

-0.05

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-18.79

-6.33

-0.56

-0.72

Cash

0.03

0.03

1.05

0.3

Total Assets

45.66

-3.48

2.32

-0.41

