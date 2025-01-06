Standard Capital Markets Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.03
2.57
0.35
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
-7.03
2.57
0.35
0.03
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-7.03
2.57
0.35
0.03
Equity raised
-0.79
-0.3
-0.38
-0.45
Investing
-0.08
0
-0.01
0
Financing
3.93
3.14
0.31
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.97
5.41
0.27
-0.42
