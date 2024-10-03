|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the board of directors of Standard Capital Markets Limited (the Board and the Company, respectively) at its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, August 31st, 2024 Please find enclosed Voting Result & Scrutinize Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
