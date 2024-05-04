iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Standard Capital Markets Ltd EGM

0.92
(4.55%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Std. Capital Mkt CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM30 Apr 202427 May 2024
Board of Directors of Standard Capital Markets Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e., April 30, 2024 Approved the draft notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 27, 2024 for approval by the members. The EGM of company is schedule to be held on Monday, May 27, 2024 at 12:30 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024) Newspaper Publication of the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting and E voting information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.05.2024) Please find enclosed herewith summary of Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 27th May 2027 at 12:30 PM through Video Conference (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Voting Result along with the consolidated Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Std. Capital Mkt: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Standard Capital Markets Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.