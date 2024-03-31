To THE MEMBERS OF STARDELTA TRANSFORMERS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of STAR DELTA TRANSFORMERS LIMITED("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("Standards" or "SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

S/No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1Revenue recognition Principal audit procedure The Company is in the business of supplying distribution and power transformers. The Company has major types of customers such as State electricity companies and industrial customers. Our approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures which included the following: Revenue from sale of transformers is considered as key audit matter as there is a risk of accuracy of recognition and measurement of sales in the Standalone Financial Statements considering following aspects: - Evaluated the design of internal control. - Determination of performance obligations for recognition of revenue. - For evaluation of operative effectiveness of internal control, tested revenue by verifying, on sample basis, agreements executed with the customers, relevant documentary evidence of satisfaction of performance obligation for timing of recognition of revenue, accuracy of revenue recognition including variable consideration included in pricing, cut off transactions at the year-end and tax amount of invoice. - Estimation of variable consideration in pricing. - Performed substantive testing by verifying invoices and relevant documentary evidence on sample basis. - Cut off transactions. - Obtained balance confirmation for selected samples and verified the reconciliation, if any, for the confirmation received. - Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies, related disclosure made and overall presentation in the Standalone Financial Statements in terms of Ind AS 115. 2 Recoverability assessment of trade receivables Principal audit procedure As at the balance sheet date, the value of trade receivable is 3388.18 Lakhs representing 39.50% of total assets. - Obtained understanding of the process implemented by the Company for impairment of trade receivables. Trade receivables of the Company comprises mainly receivables from state electricity companies and industrial customers. - Tested the accuracy of ageing of trade receivables at year end on a sample basis. Recoverability of assessment of trade receivables is considered as a key audit matter because of the significance of trade debtors to the financial statements as a whole and assessing the allowance for impairment of debtors requires management to make subjective judgement over both the timing of recognition and estimation of amount required for such impairment. - Verified the working of impairment of trade receivables. - Obtained a list of outstanding receivables and identified any debtors with financial difficulty through discussion with management. - Evaluated the historical accuracy of impairment of trade receivables on a sample basis by examining the actual write- offs, the reversal of previous recorded allowance and new allowance recorded. - Tested subsequent settlement of trade receivables after the balance sheet date on a sample basis. - Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policy as per Ind AS 109 and overall presentation in the standalone financial statements with reference to trade receivables.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and our auditors reports thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in Annexure ‘A to this report, a statement on the matters specified in para 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income) the statement of changes in equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operative effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The management has represented that the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March, 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded inwriting or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the financial year within the purview of compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from 1st April, 2024 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In ouropinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid/provided by the company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For A.K.Khabya & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg.No. 01994C Place : Bhopal M N G Pillai Date :27th May, 2024 Partner UDIN :23074051BGTWGI9607 M No. 074051

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

{Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Star Delta Transformers Limited }

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing fullparticulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company is not having any intangible asset. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3of the order are not applicable to the company.

(b) As explained to us, the Company has physically verified Property, Plant and Equipment as per the program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and as represented by the management, the company does not hold any immovable properties other than properties where the Company is the lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami propertyunder the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Therefore, theprovisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) As per the information and as explained to us by the Company, physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. As per the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification compare to book records by the management.

(b) During any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 Crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets of the Company.Therefore provisions of Clause 3(iii)of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) According to information and explanation are given to us, during the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties, except unsecured loan to two parties as under :-

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars Loans Amount provided/ granted during the year-Related Party 1250.00 Amount provided/ granted during the year-others 0.00 Balance outstanding as at Balance sheet date in respect of above cases-Related Party 2150.00 Balance outstanding as at Balance sheet date in respect of above cases-Others 165.00

(b) According to information and explanation are given to us, and based on the audit procedures conducted by us; the terms and conditions of the loans or advancegranted during the yearare not prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of the principal and payment of interest wherever stipulated have been regular.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company, to the extent applicable, has made compliance of Section 185 and section 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause(v) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Wehave broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:-

(a) The Company is generally regular in depositingundisputed statutory duesincluding Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it, to the appropriate authorities.Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the following statutory dues were outstanding on account of dispute as on 31st March, 2024:-

Name of the Statute Nature of Demand Amount of demand unpaid as on 31/03/2024 (Rs.) (In Lakhs.) Period to which the amount relates (Assessment Yr) Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and/or interest 0.85 2015-16 Appellate Authorities The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and/or interest 13.17 2021-22 Appellate Authorities Central Sales Tax Act CST 1.51 2015-16 Comm. Commercial Tax, Bhopal Central Tax Act Sales CST 4.22 2014-15 Comm. Commercial Tax, Bhopal Central Tax Act Sales CST 1.83 2012-13 Comm. Commercial Tax, Bhopal

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (viii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joinventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause(x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year by conversion of preference shares in to equity shares and hence reporting under clause (x) b of the CARO 2016 Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year and up to the date of this report no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as per provisions of the Act. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.(Refer Note No. 29 to the Standalone financial statements).

(xiv) (a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) we have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with directors and hence paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year covered by the audit and the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pursuant to any ongoing project, and hence transferring unspent amount to a special account in compliance with provisions of subsection 6 of Section 135 of the Act is not applicable to Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The company has no subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause(xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

For A.K.Khabya& Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg.No. 01994C Place : Bhopal M N G Pillai Date :27th May, 2024 Partner UDIN : 23074051BGTWGI9607 M No. 074051

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) under " Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements) of our report of even date. Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 ("The Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of STAR DELTA TRANSFORMERS LIMITED ("the Company"), as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the guidance note on Audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting (the "Guidance note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and performed the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial reporting controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exist, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatements of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipt and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or deposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal financial control over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.