SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹999.9
Prev. Close₹968.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹52.88
Day's High₹999.9
Day's Low₹919.7
52 Week's High₹1,375
52 Week's Low₹528.95
Book Value₹263.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)275.93
P/E29.12
EPS33.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.71
59.59
53.84
50.19
Net Worth
73.71
62.59
56.84
53.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.45
65.37
59.78
63.2
yoy growth (%)
-71.77
9.35
-5.41
-17.52
Raw materials
-13.93
-48.45
-42.76
-46.59
As % of sales
75.48
74.11
71.52
73.72
Employee costs
-1.55
-2.31
-2.2
-1.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.42
5.63
3.24
4.98
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.82
-0.76
-0.78
Tax paid
-0.65
-1.24
-1.07
-1.76
Working capital
2.19
4.68
4.67
2.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.77
9.35
-5.41
-17.52
Op profit growth
-106.43
12.92
-16.26
9.74
EBIT growth
-55.86
39.19
-26.83
-1.7
Net profit growth
-59.74
101.57
-32.29
1.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kishore Gupta
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rakesh Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shalini Mathur
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajay Gupta
Executive Director
Mayank Gupta.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Itisha Agarwal
Independent Director
Shashendra Lahri
Reports by Star Delta Transformers Ltd
Summary
Star Delta Transformers Ltd was incorporated on 17th February 1977 in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The Company is a manufacturer of distribution and power transformers. It operate broadly into Manufacturing, Power Infrastructure - Turnkey Contracts and Solar.Manufacturing Division Co. has a very wide range of Transformer products varying from 10 KVA, 250V/ 1 1KV to 40 MVA, 132 KV for Power Transmission & distribution catering to various Electricity Boards like MPSEB, MSEB, RSEB, CSEB, APSEB, HPSEB, HSEB and their Discoms, Infrastructure Cos. like Angelique International Co. Ltd., Delhi, Genuslnfra Power Ltd., Jaipur, Nagarjuna Construction Co. Hyderabad, BGR Energy Ltd., Chennai, Sterling Wilson, Mumbai, Hythro Power (GET Limited), Gurgaon, L & T, ABB Ltd., Blue Star Ltd. Monte Carlo Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Lanco Infra Ltd., Steel Plants etc.Power Infrastructure : Company has entered into joint venture with M/s. ERA Infrastructure, New Delhi & M/s. Agrawal Power Ltd., Bhopal for Turnkey Projects for laying of 33/11 KV lines and setting up of 11 kV substations including civil work in MPPKVVCL, Indore ; MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur & CSPDCL, Raipur. Solar: The Company set up 500 KWp PV On-grid Solar Power Plant in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, which commissioned on October 12, 2012.The Company decided to broaden the scope of the work which includes manufacturing or producing or generating electric power by conventional and non conventional methods including coal, gas, thermal
The Star Delta Transformers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹919.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Star Delta Transformers Ltd is ₹275.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Star Delta Transformers Ltd is 29.12 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Star Delta Transformers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Star Delta Transformers Ltd is ₹528.95 and ₹1375 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Star Delta Transformers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.94%, 3 Years at 124.73%, 1 Year at 51.86%, 6 Month at 10.58%, 3 Month at 25.91% and 1 Month at 2.89%.
