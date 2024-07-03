iifl-logo-icon 1
Star Delta Transformers Ltd Share Price

919.7
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open999.9
  • Day's High999.9
  • 52 Wk High1,375
  • Prev. Close968.1
  • Day's Low919.7
  • 52 Wk Low 528.95
  • Turnover (lac)52.88
  • P/E29.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value263.76
  • EPS33.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)275.93
  • Div. Yield0
Star Delta Transformers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

999.9

Prev. Close

968.1

Turnover(Lac.)

52.88

Day's High

999.9

Day's Low

919.7

52 Week's High

1,375

52 Week's Low

528.95

Book Value

263.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

275.93

P/E

29.12

EPS

33.24

Divi. Yield

0

Star Delta Transformers Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Star Delta Transformers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Star Delta Transformers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 25.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Star Delta Transformers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

70.71

59.59

53.84

50.19

Net Worth

73.71

62.59

56.84

53.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.45

65.37

59.78

63.2

yoy growth (%)

-71.77

9.35

-5.41

-17.52

Raw materials

-13.93

-48.45

-42.76

-46.59

As % of sales

75.48

74.11

71.52

73.72

Employee costs

-1.55

-2.31

-2.2

-1.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.42

5.63

3.24

4.98

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.82

-0.76

-0.78

Tax paid

-0.65

-1.24

-1.07

-1.76

Working capital

2.19

4.68

4.67

2.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.77

9.35

-5.41

-17.52

Op profit growth

-106.43

12.92

-16.26

9.74

EBIT growth

-55.86

39.19

-26.83

-1.7

Net profit growth

-59.74

101.57

-32.29

1.62

No Record Found

Star Delta Transformers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Star Delta Transformers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kishore Gupta

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rakesh Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shalini Mathur

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajay Gupta

Executive Director

Mayank Gupta.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Itisha Agarwal

Independent Director

Shashendra Lahri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Star Delta Transformers Ltd

Summary

Star Delta Transformers Ltd was incorporated on 17th February 1977 in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The Company is a manufacturer of distribution and power transformers. It operate broadly into Manufacturing, Power Infrastructure - Turnkey Contracts and Solar.Manufacturing Division Co. has a very wide range of Transformer products varying from 10 KVA, 250V/ 1 1KV to 40 MVA, 132 KV for Power Transmission & distribution catering to various Electricity Boards like MPSEB, MSEB, RSEB, CSEB, APSEB, HPSEB, HSEB and their Discoms, Infrastructure Cos. like Angelique International Co. Ltd., Delhi, Genuslnfra Power Ltd., Jaipur, Nagarjuna Construction Co. Hyderabad, BGR Energy Ltd., Chennai, Sterling Wilson, Mumbai, Hythro Power (GET Limited), Gurgaon, L & T, ABB Ltd., Blue Star Ltd. Monte Carlo Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Lanco Infra Ltd., Steel Plants etc.Power Infrastructure : Company has entered into joint venture with M/s. ERA Infrastructure, New Delhi & M/s. Agrawal Power Ltd., Bhopal for Turnkey Projects for laying of 33/11 KV lines and setting up of 11 kV substations including civil work in MPPKVVCL, Indore ; MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur & CSPDCL, Raipur. Solar: The Company set up 500 KWp PV On-grid Solar Power Plant in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, which commissioned on October 12, 2012.The Company decided to broaden the scope of the work which includes manufacturing or producing or generating electric power by conventional and non conventional methods including coal, gas, thermal
Company FAQs

What is the Star Delta Transformers Ltd share price today?

The Star Delta Transformers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹919.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Star Delta Transformers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Star Delta Transformers Ltd is ₹275.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Star Delta Transformers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Star Delta Transformers Ltd is 29.12 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Star Delta Transformers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Star Delta Transformers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Star Delta Transformers Ltd is ₹528.95 and ₹1375 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Star Delta Transformers Ltd?

Star Delta Transformers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.94%, 3 Years at 124.73%, 1 Year at 51.86%, 6 Month at 10.58%, 3 Month at 25.91% and 1 Month at 2.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Star Delta Transformers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Star Delta Transformers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.01 %

