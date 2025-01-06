Star Delta Transformers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.42
5.63
3.24
4.98
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.82
-0.76
-0.78
Tax paid
-0.65
-1.24
-1.07
-1.76
Working capital
2.19
4.68
4.67
2.29
Other operating items
Operating
3.13
8.24
6.07
4.71
Capital expenditure
0.03
1.09
0.19
0
Free cash flow
3.17
9.33
6.26
4.72
Equity raised
96.84
82.45
72.48
66.05
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.41
-5.05
3.54
-1.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
99.6
86.73
82.29
69.34
