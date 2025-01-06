iifl-logo-icon 1
Star Delta Transformers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.42

5.63

3.24

4.98

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.82

-0.76

-0.78

Tax paid

-0.65

-1.24

-1.07

-1.76

Working capital

2.19

4.68

4.67

2.29

Other operating items

Operating

3.13

8.24

6.07

4.71

Capital expenditure

0.03

1.09

0.19

0

Free cash flow

3.17

9.33

6.26

4.72

Equity raised

96.84

82.45

72.48

66.05

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.41

-5.05

3.54

-1.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

99.6

86.73

82.29

69.34

