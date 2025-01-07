iifl-logo-icon 1
Star Delta Transformers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

909.45
(-1.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.45

65.37

59.78

63.2

yoy growth (%)

-71.77

9.35

-5.41

-17.52

Raw materials

-13.93

-48.45

-42.76

-46.59

As % of sales

75.48

74.11

71.52

73.72

Employee costs

-1.55

-2.31

-2.2

-1.69

As % of sales

8.42

3.53

3.69

2.68

Other costs

-3.28

-9.76

-10.52

-9.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.77

14.94

17.61

15.48

Operating profit

-0.31

4.83

4.28

5.11

OPM

-1.68

7.4

7.16

8.09

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.82

-0.76

-0.78

Interest expense

-0.24

-0.4

-1.09

-0.94

Other income

3.8

2.02

0.82

1.6

Profit before tax

2.42

5.63

3.24

4.98

Taxes

-0.65

-1.24

-1.07

-1.76

Tax rate

-27.02

-22.09

-32.94

-35.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.76

4.38

2.17

3.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.76

4.38

2.17

3.21

yoy growth (%)

-59.74

101.57

-32.29

1.62

NPM

9.57

6.71

3.64

5.08

