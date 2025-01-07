Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.45
65.37
59.78
63.2
yoy growth (%)
-71.77
9.35
-5.41
-17.52
Raw materials
-13.93
-48.45
-42.76
-46.59
As % of sales
75.48
74.11
71.52
73.72
Employee costs
-1.55
-2.31
-2.2
-1.69
As % of sales
8.42
3.53
3.69
2.68
Other costs
-3.28
-9.76
-10.52
-9.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.77
14.94
17.61
15.48
Operating profit
-0.31
4.83
4.28
5.11
OPM
-1.68
7.4
7.16
8.09
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.82
-0.76
-0.78
Interest expense
-0.24
-0.4
-1.09
-0.94
Other income
3.8
2.02
0.82
1.6
Profit before tax
2.42
5.63
3.24
4.98
Taxes
-0.65
-1.24
-1.07
-1.76
Tax rate
-27.02
-22.09
-32.94
-35.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.76
4.38
2.17
3.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.76
4.38
2.17
3.21
yoy growth (%)
-59.74
101.57
-32.29
1.62
NPM
9.57
6.71
3.64
5.08
