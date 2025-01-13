Star Delta Transformers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.71
59.59
53.84
50.19
Net Worth
73.71
62.59
56.84
53.19
Minority Interest
Debt
2.01
2.68
1.02
0.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.55
0.61
0.71
0.81
Total Liabilities
76.27
65.88
58.57
54.89
Fixed Assets
5.13
5.19
5.69
6.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
62.65
55.75
40.34
40.95
Inventories
26.93
19.84
7.05
8.28
Inventory Days
163.76
Sundry Debtors
33.88
33.58
9.87
9.78
Debtor Days
193.43
Other Current Assets
11.34
22.28
24.95
25.51
Sundry Creditors
-8.31
-18.22
-0.33
-1.08
Creditor Days
21.36
Other Current Liabilities
-1.19
-1.73
-1.2
-1.54
Cash
8.49
4.93
12.54
7.52
Total Assets
76.27
65.87
58.57
54.87
