Star Delta Transformers Ltd Summary

Star Delta Transformers Ltd was incorporated on 17th February 1977 in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The Company is a manufacturer of distribution and power transformers. It operate broadly into Manufacturing, Power Infrastructure - Turnkey Contracts and Solar.Manufacturing Division Co. has a very wide range of Transformer products varying from 10 KVA, 250V/ 1 1KV to 40 MVA, 132 KV for Power Transmission & distribution catering to various Electricity Boards like MPSEB, MSEB, RSEB, CSEB, APSEB, HPSEB, HSEB and their Discoms, Infrastructure Cos. like Angelique International Co. Ltd., Delhi, Genuslnfra Power Ltd., Jaipur, Nagarjuna Construction Co. Hyderabad, BGR Energy Ltd., Chennai, Sterling Wilson, Mumbai, Hythro Power (GET Limited), Gurgaon, L & T, ABB Ltd., Blue Star Ltd. Monte Carlo Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Lanco Infra Ltd., Steel Plants etc.Power Infrastructure : Company has entered into joint venture with M/s. ERA Infrastructure, New Delhi & M/s. Agrawal Power Ltd., Bhopal for Turnkey Projects for laying of 33/11 KV lines and setting up of 11 kV substations including civil work in MPPKVVCL, Indore ; MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur & CSPDCL, Raipur. Solar: The Company set up 500 KWp PV On-grid Solar Power Plant in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, which commissioned on October 12, 2012.The Company decided to broaden the scope of the work which includes manufacturing or producing or generating electric power by conventional and non conventional methods including coal, gas, thermal, solar, hydro, wind and tidal waves.