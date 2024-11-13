|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Star Delta Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. please find attached outcome of board meeting conducted today , i.e. Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 02.00 p.m. to adopt unaudited standalone quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|4 Aug 2024
|Star Delta Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. considering and approving unaudited standalone financial results for quarter ended 30 june 2024 2. consider matters related to 48th annual general meeting (approval of notice board report etc) Please find attached Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. on Monday , 12th august 2024 Please find enclosed Financial results for the period between 01st April 2024 to 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Star Delta Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. To take on record Statutory auditor report for the financial year ended 31st march 2024 3. Consider the recommendation of dividend for members of the company Please find enclosed Outcome of Board meeting conducted on 27th may 2024 , monday , at 02.00 pm at the registered office of the company No Dividend has been recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Star Delta Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve an un-audited standalone financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 along with limited review Report thereon to be submitted by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 (which commenced at 02.00 p.m. and concluded at ________ p.m.), inter alia, has approved/ noted the following matters: 1. Upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors Considered and approved an Un-Audited Standalone financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. (enclosed herewith) 2. The Board of Directors took note of the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor on the Un-audited standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. (enclosed herewith) We wish to inform you that Board has on its meeting held on 13th February 2024 which commenced at 02.00 pm and concluded at 02.35 p.m. has approved the following : 1. upon recommendation of audit committee, unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended 31st december 2023 2. board took note of the limited review report of the statutory auditor on the unaudited standalone financial results for quarter ended 31st december 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
