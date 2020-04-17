To,

The Members of Star Housing Finance Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Star Housing Finance Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matter is the matter that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. The matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on the matter. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report

KEY AUDIT MATTER AUDITOR’S RESPONSE Impairment Of Loans Principal Audit Procedures Performed Management estimates impairment provision of the Financial assets using Expected Credit loss model for the loan exposure as per the Board approved policy which is in line with Ind AS and the Regulations. We examined Board Policy approving methodologies for computation of ECL that address policies, procedures and controls for assessing and measuring credit risk on all lending exposures, commensurate with the size, complexity and risk profile specific to the borrowers. Measurement of loan impairment involves application of significant judgement by the management. The most significant judgementsare: We evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of controls across the processes relevant to ECL, including the judgements and estimates. • Timely identification and classification of the impaired loans, including classification of assets to stage 1, 2, or 3 using criteria in accordance with Ind AS 109 which also include considering the impact of RBI’s regulatory circulars, We tested the completeness of loans and advances included in the Expected Credit Loss calculations as of March 31, 2024 by reconciling it with the balances as per loan balance register and loan commitment report as on that date. • The segmentation of financial assets when their ECL is assessed on a collective basis, We tested assets in stage 1, 2 and 3 on sample basis to verify that they were allocated to the appropriate stage. • Determination of probability of defaults (PD) and loss given defaults (LGD) based on the default history of loans, subsequent recoveries made and other relevant factors and Tested samples to ascertain the completeness and accuracy of the input data used for determining the PD and LGD rates and agreed the data with underlying books of accounts and records. • Assessment of qualitative factors having an impact on the credit risk. For samples of exposure, we tested the appropriateness of determining EAD, PD and LGD. There are disclosures made in financial statements for ECL especially in relation to judgements and estimates by the Management in determination of the ECL. Refer note 3.6 and note 6.1 to the financial statements. For exposure determined to be individually impaired, we tested samples of loans and advances and examined management’s estimate of future cash flows, assessed their reasonableness and checked the resultant provision calculations. We performed an overall assessment of the ECL provision levels at each stage including management’s assessment and provision on account of Company’s portfolio, risk profile, credit risk management practices. We assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures in compliance with the Ind AS 107 in relation to ECL especially in relation to judgements used in estimation of ECL provision. Evaluation of Company’s IT Systems and Controls Our audit procedures includes: Our audit procedures have a focus on IT systems and controls due to the pervasive nature and complexity of the IT environment, the large volume of transactions processed in numerous locations daily and the reliance on automated and IT dependent manual controls. Assessing the reliability of electronic data processing, we included specialized IT auditors as part of the audit team. Obtained an understanding of the IT control environment, IT policies during the audit period. Due to the pervasive nature and complexity of the IT environment, we have ascertained IT systems and controls as a key audit matter • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the IT general controls (logical access, changes management and aspects of IT operational controls). This included testing that requests for access to systems were reviewed and authorized. Tested the Company’s periodic review of access rights. We inspected requests of changes to systems for appropriate approval and authorization. Considered the control environment relating to various interfaces, configuration and other controls identified as key to our audit. Assessment and identification of key IT applications, and further verifying, testing, and reviewing the design and operating effectiveness of the IT system on the basis of reports /returns and other financial and non- financial information generated from the system on a test check basis. Where we identified the need to perform additional procedures, we placed reliance on manual reconciliations between systems and other information sources.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors’ Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors’ Report (the "Reports") but does not include financial statements and our auditors’ report thereon. The reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors’ report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Other Information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 (Revised) The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information. We have noting to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsibleforoverseeingtheCompany’sfinancial reporting process.

Auditors’ Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management in the financial statements.

Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under the Listing Regulations.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Results, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

I. planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and II. to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirement regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors’ Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone financial statements - Refer Note 29 of financial ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at the year-end for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes of accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer note 45 to the financial statements. (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer note 45 to the financial statements.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement. v. (a) The dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The company has not proposed or declared final dividend for the year. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicableforthefinancial year ended March 31, 2024.

For NYATI MUNDRA & CO. Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number : 008153C SD/-

CA Ashok Kumar Jain Partner Membership No. 071210

UDIN: 24071210BKJPYG3522

Place: Udaipur

Date: 08-05-2024

REPORT ON INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of STAR HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For NYATI MUNDRA & CO. Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number : 008153C SD/-

CA Ashok Kumar Jain Partner Membership No. 071210

UDIN: 24071210BKJPYG3522

Place: Udaipur

Date: 08-05-2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date

According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of Property, Plant and Equipment & Intangible Assets. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. The Company has a program of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment, so to cover all the items in a phased periodical manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. Based upon the audit procedure performed and according to the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment including Right of Use Assets and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016 ) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets hence, reporting under clause 3 (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year, the Company has made investments in and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. With respect to such investments and loans and advances:

a) The Company’s principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company’s interest. c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans (together referred to as "loan assets"), the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Note 3.5 to the Financial Statements explains the Company’s accounting policy relating to impairment of financial assets which include loans assets. In accordance with that policy, loan assets with balances as at March 31, 2024, aggregating 572.56 Lacs were categorized as credit impaired ("Stage 3") and 459.12 Lacs were categorized as those where the credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition ("Stage 2"). Disclosures in respect of such loans have been provided in Note 6.1 to the Financial Statements. Having regard to the nature of the Company’s business and the volume of information involved, it is not practicable to provide an itemized list of loan assets where delinquencies in the repayment of principal and interest have been identified. d) The total amount overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, as at the year-end is 254.15 Lacs. Reasonable steps are been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest as stated in the applicable Regulations and loan agreements. e) The Company’s principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii) (e) of the Order is not applicable. f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) (f) is not applicable.

(iv) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and no order in this respect has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunals in regard to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the services rendered by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax (GST), Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) There were no dues referred in sub clauses (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as at

March 31, 2024.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of borrowings:

The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.. c) In our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained, other than temporary deployment pending application in respect of term loans raised towards the end of the year. d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. f) The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year were applied for the purposes for which those are raised.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has utilized funds raised by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) for the purposes for which they were raised.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate Internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934. Thus, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is a registered Housing Finance Company (HFC) and holds a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from National Housing Bank and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as definedin the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no CIC in the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, Asset Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have subsidiary, associate and joint venture. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For NYATI MUNDRA & CO. Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number : 008153C SD/-

CA Ashok Kumar Jain Partner Membership No. 071210

UDIN: 24071210BKJPYG3522

Place: Udaipur

Date: 08-05-2024

NHB REPORT

To

The Board Of Directors Star Housing Finance Limited

Independent Auditor’s Additional Report for the year ended 31 March 2024, pursuant to the requirements of the Master Direction Non- Banking Finance Company - Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2021.

1. This report has been issued in accordance with the requirements of the Master Direction Non- Banking finance Company - Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank)Directions,2021.

2. We have audited the accompanying audited Ind-AS financial statements of Star Housing Finance Company ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Ind-AS financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information and have issued an unqualified opinion vide our Audit

In addition to the said report made under Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’) on the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024 and as required by the requirements of Master Direction Non- Banking finance Company - Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2021., and Information/ explanations and representation received from the management, we report on the matters specified in paragraphs 70 of Chapter XII of the said Directions.

Management and those Charged with Governance’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

3. The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’) with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other Comprehensive Income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for the safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

4. The Management of the Company is also responsible for Compliance with the National Housing Bank Act, 1987 (‘the NHB Act’), Master Direction Non- Banking finance Company - Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2021, and other circulars and directions issued by the NHB there under and for providing all the required information to the NHB. Further, the Company is responsible for compliance of RBI circular or guidelines, wherever applicable.

Auditors Responsibility

5. Pursuant to the requirements of the Auditor’s Report Directions, it is our responsibility to provide reasonable assurance on the matters specified in para 70 of the Directions, to the extent applicable to the Company, on the basis of our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 and examination of books of account and other records maintained by the Company for the year then ended.

6. We conducted our examination in respect of this certificate in accordance with the Guidance Note on Reports or Certificates for Special Purposes ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The

Guidance Note requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

7. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SOC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related and Related Services Engagements, issued by ICAI.

Opinion:

Based on our audit of the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 and examination as above, evidences obtained and the information and explanations, along with the representations provided by the Management, we report that:

A. APPLICABLE TO ALL HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES:

1 The company has obtained a Certificate of Registration No. 12.0080.09 from National Housing Bank (CoR not valid for acceptance of public deposit). According to the information and explanations given to us, the housing company is complying with the principal Business Criteria as defined in para 4.1.17 of the master- direction- company- Housing Finance company (Reserve Bank) Directions 2021.

2 According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the audit evidences gathered during the audit, the company is meeting the required Net Owned Fund (NOF) requirement as prescribed under section 29A of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987 during the period under audit and as on 31st March 2024. During the year, the housing finance company has not issued paid-up preference shares which are compulsorily convertible into equity. However company has issued total 93,78,500 warrants of Rs 64/- each against the receipt of Rs. 15,00,56,000/- (Rs. Fifteen Crores fifty six thousand only) being the warrants subscription price i.e 25% of the issue price. These warrants are convertible into equal no. of equity shares upon payment of balance 75% of the issue price.at a price of Rs.

3 According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the audit evidences gathered during the audit, the company has complied with section 29C of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987 by creating a reserve fund in which 20 percent of its net profit has been transferred during the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

4 According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the audit evidences gathered during the audit, the Company’s total borrowings as on March 31st 2024 amounting to Rs. 320.30 Crs is less than 12 times of NOF.

5 According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the audit evidences gathered during the audit, the company has complied with the prudential norms on income recognition, accounting standards, asset classification, loan-to-value ratio, provisioning requirements, disclosure in balance sheet, investment in real estate, exposure to capital market and engagement of brokers, and concentration of credit/investments as specified in the Master Direction Non- Banking finance Company - Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2021.

However, we draw your attention to: a) The company has granted moratorium to the eligible borrowers as per the RBI circular on Covid-19 Regulatory package dated 17.04.2020 and 23.05.2020 whereby Term Loan EMIs payable from 01.03.2020 to 31.08.2020 have been deferred and the Loan tenure has been extended by the respective period. As on 31-March-2024 outstanding of those accounts is 13.56 Crore and total no. of that account is 209 out of 4340 live customer.

6 According to the information and explanations given to us, the capital adequacy ratio as disclosed in the half yearly statutory return and revised return filed thereafter, submitted to National Housing Bank has been correctly determined by the company and such ratio is in compliance with the minimum capital to risk weighted asset ratio (CRAR).

7 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company during the half financial year ended 30th Sep 2023 has furnished to the NHB the half yearly Statutory Return within the stipulated period.

Further half yearly NHB

Statutory Return for the period end as on 31-March-2024 yet to be submitted because it is not falling due as on the date of the Audit report.

8 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Schedule-III Return on statutory liquid assets is not applicable to the company as its non-deposit taking company

9 According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has open 11 (Eleven) new branches during the FY-23-24

10 According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given any loan against security of shares (Para 3.1.3 of the Directions), not given any loan against security of single product- gold jewellery, not given any loan against HFCs own shares (Para 18 of the Directions).

11 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Board of Directors of the company have passed a resolution for non-acceptance of any public deposit dated 22nd April-2023.

12 According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any public deposits during the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

B. APPLICABLE TO HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES ACCEPTING/HOLDING PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

13 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has Certificate of Registration as Housing Finance Company and not accepting/holding public deposits. Accordingly Paragraph 70.2.1 to 70.2.7 of Master Direction Non- Banking finance Company - Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2021, are not applicable to the company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

For NYATI MUNDRA & CO. Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number : 008153C SD/-

CA Ashok Kumar Jain Partner Membership No. 071210

UDIN: 24071210BKJPYG3522

Place: Udaipur

Date: 08-05-2024