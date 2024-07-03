iifl-logo-icon 1
Star Housing Finance Ltd Share Price

46.59
(-5.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.62
  • Day's High49.78
  • 52 Wk High78.25
  • Prev. Close49.24
  • Day's Low46.12
  • 52 Wk Low 33
  • Turnover (lac)32.24
  • P/E34.19
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value17.68
  • EPS1.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)367.89
  • Div. Yield0
Star Housing Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

48.62

Prev. Close

49.24

Turnover(Lac.)

32.24

Day's High

49.78

Day's Low

46.12

52 Week's High

78.25

52 Week's Low

33

Book Value

17.68

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

367.89

P/E

34.19

EPS

1.44

Divi. Yield

0

Star Housing Finance Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

10 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.075

Record Date: 09 Sep, 2024

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Star Housing Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Star Housing Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.94%

Institutions: 0.93%

Non-Institutions: 80.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Star Housing Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

54.37

38.58

17.88

15.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.65

67.84

46.22

37.97

Net Worth

133.02

106.42

64.1

53.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

17.13

-14.58

6.04

-2.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Star Housing Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

MORE ABOUT Star Housing Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Kavish Jain

Independent Director

Amlendra Prasad Saxena

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shreyas Mehta

Independent Director

Pradip Kumar Das

Independent Director

Ajith Kumar Lakshmanan

Independent Director

Neelam Tater

Additional Director

C Ilango

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Star Housing Finance Ltd

Summary

Star Housing Finance Limited was incorporated as Akme Build Home Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation datedMarch 21, 2005, in Jaipur. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Akme Star Housing Finance Private Limited dated October 23, 2009. Further, the status of the Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide fresh certificate of incorporation datedNovember 13, 2009 with the name to Akme Star Housing Limited. Further, the Company name got changed to Star Housing Finance Limited and a New Incorporation Certificate from ROC dated 10th May, 2021 has been obtained.The Company is registered as a Housing Finance Company (HFC) with National Housing Bank (NHB) to carry out the housing ?nance activities in India under Section 29 A of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987 effective from 31st August, 2009. The Company received a New Incorporation Certi?cate from RoC dated 10th May, 2021 in the name of Star Housing Finance Limited and have applied for a New Certi?cate of Registration to the regulator, NHB/RBI. The Company, founded and promoted by Late Dr. Shri. Mohan Lal Nagda, is currently managed by a group of housing finance professionals. The Company is primarily engaged in providing loans to individuals, corporate and developers for purchase, construction, development and repair of houses, apartments and commercial properties in India. The company fulfill the home owning needs of the target EWS (Economically Weaker Section)/LIG (Low Income Group)/MIG (Middl
Company FAQs

What is the Star Housing Finance Ltd share price today?

The Star Housing Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Star Housing Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Star Housing Finance Ltd is ₹367.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Star Housing Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Star Housing Finance Ltd is 34.19 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Star Housing Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Star Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Star Housing Finance Ltd is ₹33 and ₹78.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Star Housing Finance Ltd?

Star Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.40%, 3 Years at 31.33%, 1 Year at -34.81%, 6 Month at -5.67%, 3 Month at 8.53% and 1 Month at 29.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Star Housing Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Star Housing Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.85 %
Institutions - 0.93 %
Public - 80.22 %

