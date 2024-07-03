Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹48.62
Prev. Close₹49.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.24
Day's High₹49.78
Day's Low₹46.12
52 Week's High₹78.25
52 Week's Low₹33
Book Value₹17.68
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)367.89
P/E34.19
EPS1.44
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.37
38.58
17.88
15.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.65
67.84
46.22
37.97
Net Worth
133.02
106.42
64.1
53.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
17.13
-14.58
6.04
-2.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Kavish Jain
Independent Director
Amlendra Prasad Saxena
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shreyas Mehta
Independent Director
Pradip Kumar Das
Independent Director
Ajith Kumar Lakshmanan
Independent Director
Neelam Tater
Additional Director
C Ilango
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Star Housing Finance Ltd
Summary
Star Housing Finance Limited was incorporated as Akme Build Home Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation datedMarch 21, 2005, in Jaipur. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Akme Star Housing Finance Private Limited dated October 23, 2009. Further, the status of the Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide fresh certificate of incorporation datedNovember 13, 2009 with the name to Akme Star Housing Limited. Further, the Company name got changed to Star Housing Finance Limited and a new Incorporation Certificate from ROC dated 10th May, 2021 has been obtained.The Company is registered as a Housing Finance Company (HFC) with National Housing Bank (NHB) to carry out the housing ?nance activities in India under Section 29 A of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987 effective from 31st August, 2009. The Company received a New Incorporation Certi?cate from RoC dated 10th May, 2021 in the name of Star Housing Finance Limited and have applied for a New Certi?cate of Registration to the regulator, NHB/RBI. The Company, founded and promoted by Late Dr. Shri. Mohan Lal Nagda, is currently managed by a group of housing finance professionals. The Company is primarily engaged in providing loans to individuals, corporate and developers for purchase, construction, development and repair of houses, apartments and commercial properties in India. The company fulfill the home owning needs of the target EWS (Economically Weaker Section)/LIG (Low Income Group)/MIG (Middl
Read More
The Star Housing Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Star Housing Finance Ltd is ₹367.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Star Housing Finance Ltd is 34.19 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Star Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Star Housing Finance Ltd is ₹33 and ₹78.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Star Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.40%, 3 Years at 31.33%, 1 Year at -34.81%, 6 Month at -5.67%, 3 Month at 8.53% and 1 Month at 29.78%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.