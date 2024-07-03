Summary

Star Housing Finance Limited was incorporated as Akme Build Home Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation datedMarch 21, 2005, in Jaipur. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Akme Star Housing Finance Private Limited dated October 23, 2009. Further, the status of the Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide fresh certificate of incorporation datedNovember 13, 2009 with the name to Akme Star Housing Limited. Further, the Company name got changed to Star Housing Finance Limited and a new Incorporation Certificate from ROC dated 10th May, 2021 has been obtained.The Company is registered as a Housing Finance Company (HFC) with National Housing Bank (NHB) to carry out the housing ?nance activities in India under Section 29 A of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987 effective from 31st August, 2009. The Company received a New Incorporation Certi?cate from RoC dated 10th May, 2021 in the name of Star Housing Finance Limited and have applied for a New Certi?cate of Registration to the regulator, NHB/RBI. The Company, founded and promoted by Late Dr. Shri. Mohan Lal Nagda, is currently managed by a group of housing finance professionals. The Company is primarily engaged in providing loans to individuals, corporate and developers for purchase, construction, development and repair of houses, apartments and commercial properties in India. The company fulfill the home owning needs of the target EWS (Economically Weaker Section)/LIG (Low Income Group)/MIG (Middl

