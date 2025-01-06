iifl-logo-icon 1
Star Housing Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

46.59
(-5.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Star Housing Fin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

17.13

-14.58

6.04

-2.71

Other operating items

Operating

17.13

-14.58

6.04

-2.71

Capital expenditure

0.51

0.84

0.05

0.41

Free cash flow

17.64

-13.74

6.1

-2.3

Equity raised

74.77

46.68

22.62

20.05

Investing

0

2.68

0

0

Financing

26.58

31.02

5.41

-1.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

118.99

66.64

34.13

16.29

