Star Housing Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.37
38.58
17.88
15.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.65
67.84
46.22
37.97
Net Worth
133.02
106.42
64.1
53.64
Minority Interest
Debt
320.3
162.5
78.48
64.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.4
0.06
0
0
Total Liabilities
454.72
268.98
142.58
117.92
Fixed Assets
4.95
3.76
1.65
1.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.01
7.38
8.58
3.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.98
0.83
0.21
0.48
Networking Capital
-26.81
-11.89
-4.56
-4.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
9.76
4.7
6.13
2.71
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-36.57
-16.59
-10.69
-6.84
Cash
85.55
40.83
34.38
23.61
Total Assets
72.68
40.91
40.26
25.09
