Star Housing Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

42.75
(-0.65%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:37:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

54.37

38.58

17.88

15.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.65

67.84

46.22

37.97

Net Worth

133.02

106.42

64.1

53.64

Minority Interest

Debt

320.3

162.5

78.48

64.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.4

0.06

0

0

Total Liabilities

454.72

268.98

142.58

117.92

Fixed Assets

4.95

3.76

1.65

1.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.01

7.38

8.58

3.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.98

0.83

0.21

0.48

Networking Capital

-26.81

-11.89

-4.56

-4.13

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

9.76

4.7

6.13

2.71

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-36.57

-16.59

-10.69

-6.84

Cash

85.55

40.83

34.38

23.61

Total Assets

72.68

40.91

40.26

25.09

