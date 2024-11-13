Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Star Housing Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 13th November,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 51 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) (as amended from time to time) we hereby inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held today, i.e. Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 through video-conferencing which commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:22 P.M. has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Appointed M/s. D.M. Zaveri & Co., Practising Company Secretary, Mumbai as Scrutinizer for E-voting and voting at venue in respect of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. The time, date & venue for holding the 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company along with the record date for Book closure & notice of the AGM. We request you to kindly take the same on record

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Star Housing Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a)The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. b) Recommendation of Final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company. c) The Director Report along with Corporate Governance and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. d) Any other item with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors vide their meeting dated 25th July, 2024 have recommended dividend of Rs. 0.075 per equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the F.Y. 2023-24 subject to approval of Members. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 25TH JULY, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

a. Appointment of Mr. Ajit Kumar Sathpathy as the Chief Risk Officer of the Company for a tenure of 3 Years. b. Appointment of Mr. Kalpesh Dave - Chief Executive of the Company (CEO) ....

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Quarterly Results & Audited Results The Board of Directors have inter alia considered and approved the following: a) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Pursuant to above referred regulations, we also enclose the following documents: 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report from Statutory auditor M/s. Nyati Mundra & Co., Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 008153C) with unmodified opinions 2. Disclosure in accordance with Regulation 52(4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, 3. Statement of deviation or variation 4. Security cover certificate by Statutory Auditor as on March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 54 5. Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI Listing Regulations, disclosure of Related Party Transactions Re-constitution of the Committee (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

Allotment of 1,100 (One Thousand One Hundred) Secured, Rated, Listed, Senior, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable Non-convertible debentures of Face Value of Rs. 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) each aggregating to Rs. 11,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Eleven Crores Only) to A K Securitization and Credit Opportunities Funds II.

Board Meeting 9 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Star Housing Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair. Issuance of up to 1,100 (One thousand & one hundred) Secured, Rated, Listed, Senior, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to M/s. A K Securitization & Credit Opportunities Fund II on a private placement basis, having face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) each aggregating up to Rs. 11,00,00,000/-(Indian Rupees Eleven Crores Only.) subject to requisite approvals. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.03.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024