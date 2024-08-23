|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Newspaper Clippings with regards to 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company and other related information. Intimation of Cut-off Date (Record Date) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) We hereby inform that the details of the voting results w.r.t 19th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Monday, 16th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual means are enclosed herewith in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR), 2015 along with Scrutinizers Report on E-voting (remote e-voting & e-voting at the AGM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.