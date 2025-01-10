To the Members of Starcom Information Technology Limited

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Starcom Information Technology Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31st March 2024, and notes to financial statements a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2024, the loss (Financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

a. As stated in Note No. 39 of the accompanying financial statements, The Company have an overdue statutory dues as on 31st March 2024 in respect of Sales Tax / Service Tax / Goods and Service Tax of Rs. 269.47 lacs (including interest of Rs. 163.03 lacs), Provident Fund / ESIC / Professional Tax of Rs. 243.81 lacs (including interest of Rs. 129.97 lacs) and Tax Deducted at Source or Rs. 909.94 lacs (including interest of Rs. 467.77 lacs). Though the Company has provided for interest up to 31st March 2024 in respect of these liabilities, any other consequential impacts as per the respective laws are not ascertained at present. Accordingly, we are unable to comment upon the resultant effect of same on the Assets, Liability and Loss of the company.

b. As stated in Note No. 40 of the accompanying financial statements, the Company has not provided rent for the year ended 31st March 2024 amounting to Rs. 113.84 lacs in respect of office premises owned by a promoter of the Company jointly with his partner in other business. since the Company is having stress in working capital finance and major funds are utilized in intangible assets under development. Had these expenses have been recognized by the Company, Rent expense, loss for the year would have been higher by

Rs. 113.84 lacs and liabilities and debit balance of other equity would have been higher by Rs.569.20 lacs as at 31st March 2024.

c. Attention is invited to Note No. 42 of the accompanying financial statements, in respect of Intangible Assets under Development amounting to Rs. 2431.02 lacs which has not been completed since long time. In the absence of appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to comment whether it is probable that the expected future economic benefits that are attributable to the asset will flow to the Company and impairment loss if any in respect of the same. Accordingly, we are unable to comment upon the resultant effect of same on the Assets, Liability and Loss of the company.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

Attention is invited to Note No. 43 of the accompanying financial statements which indicate that the company has incurred cash losses, and its net worth is fully eroded. Further the Companys

Current liabilities exceed its current assets as at the date of the Balance sheet. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the company has prepared its financials on going concern basis, as the Management is pursuing prospective investors to meet its working capital requirements and is of the opinion that the operations of the Company will make profits in future.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. During the course of our audit, we have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report except for the matters prescribed in Basis of Qualified Opinion & Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management discussion and analysis, Boards Report, annexure to board report and report on corporate governance but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in sub-section 5 of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with IndAS and accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

2. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

3. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

4. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

5. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so as far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) The matters described under the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph and the ‘Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f) In the absence of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, we are unable to comment whether none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of subsection 2 of Section 164 of the Act.

g) The qualifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed pending litigation in its financial statements (Refer note no. 33).

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The company is not required to transfer any amounts as required by the law to

Investor Education and Protection Fund

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity

("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Based on our examination, which include test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in software. Further during our audit, we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has not paid/provided for any managerial remuneration, accordingly the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act are not applicable to the Company.

3. Since The Company has not declared / paid any dividend during the year, Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amoun t (Rs. in lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Value Added Tax, Value Added 6.01 FY 2015-16 Assistant Commissioner Karnataka Tax 12.75 FY 2016-17 The Employees Provident Fund 26.85 FY 2013-2016 Assistant PF Commissioner Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provident Fund 10.88 Provisions Act, 1952 Penal Damages 34.64 Professional Tax, Karnataka Penal charges on Professional tax 0.60 2017-18 to 2020-21 Professional Tax Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 11.20 2012-13 to 2020-21 Central processing center Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 123.97 AY 2018-19 Income tax appeal