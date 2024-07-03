iifl-logo-icon 1
Starcom Information Technology Ltd Share Price

108.25
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open108.25
  • Day's High108.25
  • 52 Wk High167.25
  • Prev. Close108.25
  • Day's Low108.25
  • 52 Wk Low 49.52
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-37.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Starcom Information Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

108.25

Prev. Close

108.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

108.25

Day's Low

108.25

52 Week's High

167.25

52 Week's Low

49.52

Book Value

-37.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Starcom Information Technology Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Starcom Information Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Starcom Information Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 11.97%

Institutions: 11.97%

Non-Institutions: 13.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Starcom Information Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.81

-16.09

-10.92

-5.7

Net Worth

-18.81

-11.09

-5.92

-0.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.64

9.32

13.33

12.8

yoy growth (%)

-39.49

-30.07

4.09

11.51

Raw materials

-1.27

-1.62

-3.03

-3.23

As % of sales

22.53

17.38

22.77

25.27

Employee costs

-2.87

-3.74

-4.64

-4.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.4

-1.04

0.14

0.02

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.47

-0.64

-0.71

Tax paid

-0.11

0

-0.04

0

Working capital

-0.54

-6.91

7.66

-15.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.49

-30.07

4.09

11.51

Op profit growth

210.1

-201.56

-8.52

-556.62

EBIT growth

-12,049.83

-99.21

75.17

-192.86

Net profit growth

143.11

-1,108.23

324.78

-97.38

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Starcom Information Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,094.7

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,937.85

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,952.35

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.2

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,730.6

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Starcom Information Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ziaulla Sheriff

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

MADDUR GUNDURAO MOHANKUMAR

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sayeeda Hina Ahmed

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Joydeep Sarkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Starcom Information Technology Ltd

Summary

Starcom Information Technology Limited (Formerly known as Jatia Finance Limited) was incorporated in 1995. In 2009, the name of Company was changed from Jatia Finance Limited to Starcom Information Technology Limited. The Companys principal business is to be a global IT driven solution provider in the Business Intelligence, Analytics and Big Data space, focussed on innovative products and services.
Company FAQs

What is the Starcom Information Technology Ltd share price today?

The Starcom Information Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹108.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Starcom Information Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Starcom Information Technology Ltd is ₹54.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Starcom Information Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Starcom Information Technology Ltd is 0 and -2.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Starcom Information Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Starcom Information Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Starcom Information Technology Ltd is ₹49.52 and ₹167.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Starcom Information Technology Ltd?

Starcom Information Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.59%, 3 Years at -17.42%, 1 Year at 11.03%, 6 Month at 71.04%, 3 Month at -9.03% and 1 Month at -17.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Starcom Information Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Starcom Information Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 11.98 %
Public - 13.02 %

