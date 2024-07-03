Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹108.25
Prev. Close₹108.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹108.25
Day's Low₹108.25
52 Week's High₹167.25
52 Week's Low₹49.52
Book Value₹-37.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.81
-16.09
-10.92
-5.7
Net Worth
-18.81
-11.09
-5.92
-0.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.64
9.32
13.33
12.8
yoy growth (%)
-39.49
-30.07
4.09
11.51
Raw materials
-1.27
-1.62
-3.03
-3.23
As % of sales
22.53
17.38
22.77
25.27
Employee costs
-2.87
-3.74
-4.64
-4.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.4
-1.04
0.14
0.02
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.47
-0.64
-0.71
Tax paid
-0.11
0
-0.04
0
Working capital
-0.54
-6.91
7.66
-15.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.49
-30.07
4.09
11.51
Op profit growth
210.1
-201.56
-8.52
-556.62
EBIT growth
-12,049.83
-99.21
75.17
-192.86
Net profit growth
143.11
-1,108.23
324.78
-97.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,094.7
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,937.85
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,952.35
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.2
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,730.6
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ziaulla Sheriff
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
MADDUR GUNDURAO MOHANKUMAR
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sayeeda Hina Ahmed
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Joydeep Sarkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Starcom Information Technology Limited (Formerly known as Jatia Finance Limited) was incorporated in 1995. In 2009, the name of Company was changed from Jatia Finance Limited to Starcom Information Technology Limited. The Companys principal business is to be a global IT driven solution provider in the Business Intelligence, Analytics and Big Data space, focussed on innovative products and services.
The Starcom Information Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹108.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Starcom Information Technology Ltd is ₹54.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Starcom Information Technology Ltd is 0 and -2.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Starcom Information Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Starcom Information Technology Ltd is ₹49.52 and ₹167.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Starcom Information Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.59%, 3 Years at -17.42%, 1 Year at 11.03%, 6 Month at 71.04%, 3 Month at -9.03% and 1 Month at -17.99%.
