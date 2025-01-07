Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.64
9.32
13.33
12.8
yoy growth (%)
-39.49
-30.07
4.09
11.51
Raw materials
-1.27
-1.62
-3.03
-3.23
As % of sales
22.53
17.38
22.77
25.27
Employee costs
-2.87
-3.74
-4.64
-4.55
As % of sales
51.03
40.14
34.86
35.55
Other costs
-3.01
-4.45
-5.16
-4.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.4
47.73
38.73
35.04
Operating profit
-1.52
-0.49
0.48
0.52
OPM
-26.97
-5.26
3.62
4.12
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.47
-0.64
-0.71
Interest expense
-1.29
-1.05
-1.04
-0.65
Other income
0.86
0.97
1.34
0.86
Profit before tax
-2.4
-1.04
0.14
0.02
Taxes
-0.11
0
-0.04
0
Tax rate
4.82
-0.38
-29.3
7.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.52
-1.03
0.1
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.52
-1.03
0.1
0.02
yoy growth (%)
143.11
-1,108.23
324.78
-97.38
NPM
-44.73
-11.13
0.77
0.18
