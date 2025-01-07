iifl-logo-icon 1
Starcom Information Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

106.1
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.64

9.32

13.33

12.8

yoy growth (%)

-39.49

-30.07

4.09

11.51

Raw materials

-1.27

-1.62

-3.03

-3.23

As % of sales

22.53

17.38

22.77

25.27

Employee costs

-2.87

-3.74

-4.64

-4.55

As % of sales

51.03

40.14

34.86

35.55

Other costs

-3.01

-4.45

-5.16

-4.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.4

47.73

38.73

35.04

Operating profit

-1.52

-0.49

0.48

0.52

OPM

-26.97

-5.26

3.62

4.12

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.47

-0.64

-0.71

Interest expense

-1.29

-1.05

-1.04

-0.65

Other income

0.86

0.97

1.34

0.86

Profit before tax

-2.4

-1.04

0.14

0.02

Taxes

-0.11

0

-0.04

0

Tax rate

4.82

-0.38

-29.3

7.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.52

-1.03

0.1

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.52

-1.03

0.1

0.02

yoy growth (%)

143.11

-1,108.23

324.78

-97.38

NPM

-44.73

-11.13

0.77

0.18

