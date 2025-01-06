Starcom Information Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.4
-1.04
0.14
0.02
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.47
-0.64
-0.71
Tax paid
-0.11
0
-0.04
0
Working capital
-0.54
-6.91
7.66
-15.57
Other operating items
Operating
-3.52
-8.42
7.11
-16.26
Capital expenditure
0
0.02
0.85
0.94
Free cash flow
-3.52
-8.4
7.97
-15.32
Equity raised
-6.66
-5.13
-5.63
-5.72
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
31.09
25.99
15.7
20.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.89
12.45
18.04
-0.37
