Starcom Information Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.81
-16.09
-10.92
-5.7
Net Worth
-18.81
-11.09
-5.92
-0.7
Minority Interest
Debt
21.31
20.23
18.6
17.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.05
0.06
Total Liabilities
2.5
9.14
12.73
16.52
Fixed Assets
25.5
25.93
26.36
26.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
1.31
1.09
0.68
Networking Capital
-23.11
-18.14
-14.79
-11
Inventories
0.12
0.04
0.06
0.06
Inventory Days
3.88
Sundry Debtors
2.6
5.6
6.85
8.55
Debtor Days
553.22
Other Current Assets
0.61
0.62
0.53
1.02
Sundry Creditors
-8.58
-8.31
-8.09
-8.27
Creditor Days
535.11
Other Current Liabilities
-17.86
-16.09
-14.14
-12.36
Cash
0.13
0.04
0.08
0.07
Total Assets
2.52
9.13
12.74
16.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.