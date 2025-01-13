iifl-logo-icon 1
Starcom Information Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

98.75
(-3.14%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:23:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Starcom Information Technology Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.81

-16.09

-10.92

-5.7

Net Worth

-18.81

-11.09

-5.92

-0.7

Minority Interest

Debt

21.31

20.23

18.6

17.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.05

0.06

Total Liabilities

2.5

9.14

12.73

16.52

Fixed Assets

25.5

25.93

26.36

26.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

1.31

1.09

0.68

Networking Capital

-23.11

-18.14

-14.79

-11

Inventories

0.12

0.04

0.06

0.06

Inventory Days

3.88

Sundry Debtors

2.6

5.6

6.85

8.55

Debtor Days

553.22

Other Current Assets

0.61

0.62

0.53

1.02

Sundry Creditors

-8.58

-8.31

-8.09

-8.27

Creditor Days

535.11

Other Current Liabilities

-17.86

-16.09

-14.14

-12.36

Cash

0.13

0.04

0.08

0.07

Total Assets

2.52

9.13

12.74

16.55

