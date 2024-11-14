Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Starcom Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited results for Q2 ended 30.09.2024 and take note of resignation of director among other agendas We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors in the Board Meeting was held on 14.11.2024 at the Corporate office of the company from 3:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The Board in its meeting has along with other items approved The unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 and taken on record the Limited Review Report on the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended September30, 2024 received from the statutory Auditors of the Company among other items

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in the Board Meeting held on 06.09.2024 1. The 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company is Scheduled on Monday the 30th day of September 2024 via VC/OAVM 2. The record date is finalized on Saturday the 21st day of September, 2024. 3. The Register of Members and Share Transfer register will remain closed from Saturday 21st day of September, 2024 till Monday the 30th day of September, 2024. 4. The Notice for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Members of the Company, the Directors Report, the Annual Report and all Annexures thereof were considered and approved. Enclosed herewith is the Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Appointment of Ms. Akthar Begaum and Mr. Krishnendu Prasad Ray as Independent Director of the company and appointment of Mr. Supriya Kumar Guha as the non-executive director of the company Appointment of Directors and Secretarial Auditor

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

Starcom Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled for 14.08.2024 We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors in the Board Meeting was held on 14.08.2024 at the registered office of the company from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The Board in its meeting has along with other items approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 and taken on record the Limited Review Report on the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 received from the statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 27 May 2024

Starcom Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 30.05.2024 at 2:30 PM for taking note of the Audited Financials of the company along with other agendas

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024