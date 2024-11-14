iifl-logo-icon 1
Starcom Information Technology Ltd Board Meeting

112.35
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:52:00 PM

Starcom Info. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Starcom Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited results for Q2 ended 30.09.2024 and take note of resignation of director among other agendas We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors in the Board Meeting was held on 14.11.2024 at the Corporate office of the company from 3:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The Board in its meeting has along with other items approved The unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 and taken on record the Limited Review Report on the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended September30, 2024 received from the statutory Auditors of the Company among other items Revised Upload FS Q2 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in the Board Meeting held on 06.09.2024 1. The 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company is Scheduled on Monday the 30th day of September 2024 via VC/OAVM 2. The record date is finalized on Saturday the 21st day of September, 2024. 3. The Register of Members and Share Transfer register will remain closed from Saturday 21st day of September, 2024 till Monday the 30th day of September, 2024. 4. The Notice for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Members of the Company, the Directors Report, the Annual Report and all Annexures thereof were considered and approved. Enclosed herewith is the Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Appointment of Ms. Akthar Begaum and Mr. Krishnendu Prasad Ray as Independent Director of the company and appointment of Mr. Supriya Kumar Guha as the non-executive director of the company Appointment of Directors and Secretarial Auditor
Board Meeting14 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
Starcom Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled for 14.08.2024 We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors in the Board Meeting was held on 14.08.2024 at the registered office of the company from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The Board in its meeting has along with other items approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 and taken on record the Limited Review Report on the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 received from the statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202427 May 2024
Starcom Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 30.05.2024 at 2:30 PM for taking note of the Audited Financials of the company along with other agendas
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Starcom Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 at 2:30 PM at the Corporate office of the Company at Times Square No.88 MG Road Bangalore - 560 001 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with the statement of Assets & Liabilities among other agendas We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors in the Board Meeting was held on 14.02.2024 at #88, Times Square, MG Road, Bangalore - 560001, from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM. The Board in its meeting has along with other items approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the Third quarter ended December 31, 2023 and taken on record the Limited Review Report on the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 received from the statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

