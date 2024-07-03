Starcom Information Technology Limited (Formerly known as Jatia Finance Limited) was incorporated in 1995. In 2009, the name of Company was changed from Jatia Finance Limited to Starcom Information Technology Limited. The Companys principal business is to be a global IT driven solution provider in the Business Intelligence, Analytics and Big Data space, focussed on innovative products and services.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.